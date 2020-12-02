HealthTrust and Indiana Regional Medical Center Initiate Agreement for Supply Chain and Performance Improvement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & INDIANA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading performance improvement company for healthcare, announced today its selection by Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC) as the hospital’s exclusive national group purchasing organization (GPO), effective February 1, 2021. Serving Indiana County of Pennsylvania and surrounding communities, the acute care, not-for-profit hospital anticipates significant savings from access to HealthTrust’s broad portfolio and performance improvement insights to help transform supply chain operations.

“Following a thorough analysis of national and regional GPOs, HealthTrust was an easy choice based on access to clinical and supply chain expertise, pricing and analytical tools,” said Preston Hall, CMRP, FAHRMM, CPM, CPSM, materials management director at Indiana Regional Medical Center. “We look forward to working together to develop and implement innovative approaches to the challenges facing our system, while advancing our mission to be the best community hospital in the nation.”

“We are honored to welcome IRMC to our alliance and to contribute to their vision to be one of the best community hospitals in the nation,” said David Osborn, HealthTrust senior vice president of strategic accounts. “We look forward to working together towards achieving IRMC’s goals to secure high-quality products, reduce operating costs and enhance patient outcomes.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About Indiana Regional Medical Center

Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC) has been serving Indiana County and surrounding communities since 1914. As a nationally recognized employer, IRMC continues to meet the needs of patients and employees alike. IRMC maintains its commitment to serving the region by continually re-investing in its facilities, technology and people in order to provide the highest levels of care possible. IRMC's vision to be the best community healthcare system in the country is the cornerstone to our commitment of caring.

