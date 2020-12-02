CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Improve Customer Service Levels and Satisfaction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée, a French leader in pharmaceutical distribution, has selected the QAD DynaSys Retail Planning solution including demand planning, distribution planning, procurement planning, and advanced analytics capabilities to optimize its supply chain. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

"We are in a permanent quest for continuous improvement of our processes. Acquiring an APS (Advanced Planning Systems) solution for our supplies and forecasts is fully in line with our approach," said Céline Querry, procurement manager at CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée. "In addition, our market's globalization, relocalization of production and variations in demand made the pharmaceutical supply chain more complex. In this context, we decided to structure our planning process, including sales forecasting, supply planning and inventory optimization. After undergoing a review process that included several prominent advanced planning systems providers, we selected QAD DynaSys."

Created in 1921 by a group of pharmacists, CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée is a leader in the pharmaceutical distribution industry, and works closely with pharmacies and dispensaries in France. It is a public limited company whose customers are also shareholders and directors. It has an annual revenue of 2.125€ billion and employs 1,700 people throughout 25 different sites.

From a specific solution to an agile supply chain

CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée realized that to compete in the face of the historic disruption affecting the pharmaceutical market, it needed to make its supply chain more collaborative and flexible. At the beginning of 2019, CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée launched a call for tender, focusing on the market's prominent software vendors. In 2020, it selected QAD DynaSys' cloud-based retail planning solution. QAD DynaSys Retail Planning includes the DynaSys Demand Planning, Distribution Planning, Procurement Planning and Advanced Analytics solutions.

"We are an essential intermediary between laboratories, which have their own priorities and supply problems, including the globalization in the supply of active ingredients, and pharmacists who must serve a wide range of public health concerns," said Marc Hoeschen, director of logistics at CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée. "We also have a legal duty to deliver prescription medicine within 24 hours, or guarantee 15 days of available inventory of sales in our distribution area. We must anticipate difficulties that may occur on one side of the supply chain and balance that with the needs of those on the other side, while taking into account our costs. To accomplish all this, we must have the most agile and reliable supply chain possible."

CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée selected QAD DynaSys to improve customer service and satisfaction levels while optimizing its costs. It chose the QAD DynaSys solution for several specific reasons including:

The comprehensive nature of the QAD DynaSys end-to-end digital supply chain planning solution

QAD DynaSys' leading-edge technology

The solution's easy-to-use Adaptive User Experience (UX)

QAD DynaSys' robust and evolving use of machine learning within its supply chain solutions

Hosting the solution in the cloud matches the company's business strategy

The deep expertise of the QAD DynaSys project team and QAD DynaSys’ ability to support CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée’s business in the future

The financial stability of QAD and its continuous investment in research and development

"The choice of QAD DynaSys and its cloud-based solution is fully aligned with our quest for continuous improvement," said Hoeschen. "Customer satisfaction is our only objective. Our commitment to pharmacists, who are also shareholders and administrators of the company, is unwavering. We owe them the best. It is a fraternal and common vision that makes up the DNA of our organization."

"We are pleased to welcome CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée into the growing QAD DynaSys community," said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. "We know that our end-to-end digital supply chain planning solutions can support the challenges faced by life sciences companies like CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée. Our team of experts is ready to implement the solution, and customize it to their business activities and information technology environment. We are delighted to help them build the future of their supply chain with confidence and sustainability."

About CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée

One of the leading pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors in the French market with an 11.5% market share

A leader in its geographic sector with a 32.15% market share

24 sites to support daily deliveries to pharmacies

Over 4,000 customers (pharmacies)

1,700 reactive employees to serve them

Learn more: www.cerp-rrm.com/

About QAD DynaSys – Digital Supply Chain Planning Solutions

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Digital Supply Chain Planning solutions. With 35 years of experience, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and building the future of their supply chain.

For more information about QAD DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

