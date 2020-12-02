Yellowbrick and iCEDQ Partner to Provide Data Integrity in Enterprise Data Warehouses

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that iCEDQ has joined the company’s partner program. Yellowbrick and iCEDQ solve some of the biggest enterprise data challenges, with Yellowbrick offering superior price/performance and hybrid cloud functionality for data warehouses and iCEDQ identifying data issues in and across structured and semi-structured data.

“iCEDQ running with Yellowbrick gives our customers added confidence knowing that their data is of the highest integrity,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “Together, we deliver a robust solution that helps enterprises transform themselves with data-driven insights at tremendous scale and unprecedented speed, and with leading price/performance.”

“Yellowbrick’s enterprise data warehouse is an ideal solution for iCEDQ customers who want the price/performance and hybrid cloud functionality that Yellowbrick excels at,” said Sandesh Gawande, chief technology officer at iCEDQ. “We’re excited about this partnership—and even more excited about delivering the best data and analytics capabilities to our mutual customers.”

iCEDQ is a DataOps platform, designed to validate and reconcile data from multiple data sources to Yellowbrick via its in-memory rules-based engine and its ability to automate audit rule creation. iCEDQ can be integrated with CI/CD pipelines to provide a robust end-to-end automation solution for cloud data migration testing, ETL and data warehouse testing, big data testing, BI report testing, and production data monitoring and compliance.

The iCEDQ partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Thanks to a familiar, standards-based PostgreSQL front end, customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick knowing that they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skills with innovative leaders such as iCEDQ—without having to worry about complex integration. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and complementary solutions such as iCEDQ can help enterprises improve data-analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, because Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead.

About iCEDQ

iCEDQ is a leading DataOps platform for Data Test Automation and Production Data Monitoring. iCEDQ mitigates data quality risks, accelerates migration from legacy warehouses, and reduces time to market. Consider iCEDQ DataOps platform for:

ETL/ Data Warehouse Testing Cloud Data Migration Testing Big Data Testing BI Report Testing Production Data Monitoring and Compliance

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

