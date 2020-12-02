ADVA recognized as an Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle Leaders Board partner

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been awarded Leaders Board status in the Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle for the second year running. The accolade recognizes the value of ADVA’s Ensemble Connector, a carrier-class NFV platform widely deployed in service provider and enterprise networks across the world. As a verified Intel Select Solution for uCPE, Ensemble Connector offers customers several key benefits, including platform security, zero-touch provisioning and access to the market’s widest library of virtual network functions. Pre-integrated with Intel Xeon D processors, Ensemble Connector provides an optimized and ready-to-deploy hardware-software solution.

“We’re delighted to once again be on the Leaders Board of the Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle. Being recognized for outstanding innovation highlights the extraordinary progress we’ve made with virtualization deployments in live networks,” said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “As an open platform for uCPE, our Ensemble Connector is the perfect solution. Not only does it enable agile, automated delivery of multi-vendor software services at scale, but it also transforms the network edge into a platform for innovation. For ADVA and Intel customers, that opens the door to a new world of value and is a major boost to the adoption of IoT applications and 5G.”

As a verified Intel Select Solution for uCPE, Ensemble Connector meets all on-premises network needs. It supports advanced applications at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access, Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality and embedded routing and security features. Ensemble Connector also features zero-touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. ADVA customers have access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of VNFs. Including some of the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products, the partner program offers CSPs and enterprises the freedom to mix and match their choice of components, creating the ideal solution for each business case.

“Being recognized with the highest honor in Intel’s ecosystem awards for the second year in a row is testimony to our approach to virtualization. It underlines the power of our Ensemble technology to accelerate digital transformation and support agile service provisioning at the edge of the network,” commented Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “As an Intel Select Solution for uCPE, our Ensemble Connector delivers the benefits of the cloud with several key advantages such as zero-touch provisioning and platform security. With our joint solution, customers can leverage flexible service deployment and reduce time to market. And that ability to instantly react to new opportunities is an increasingly valuable competitive edge.”

“Each year, the Intel Network Builders Program recognizes industry leaders driving the next wave of technical innovation through the Winner’s Circle Awards,” said Keate Despain, director, Intel Network Builders, Intel Corporation. “We are honored to announce ADVA among the awarded partners in our 360+ member strong ecosystem who are working to accelerate the development of cloud-ready solutions for network infrastructure and edge deployments.”

