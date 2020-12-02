Lightbeam Client Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO Lowers Skilled Nursing Facility, Home Health Utilization by Over 15% in Single Quarter

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, is pleased to announce the incredible success of Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO (ALMA) in their substantial reduction of skilled nursing facility (SNF) and home health agency (HHA) utilization by 15% in one quarter. Through the Lightbeam platform, ALMA found a new, reliable way to organize and notify their care teams, identify low cost and high-quality facilities, and manage their substantial amounts of patient data.

“Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO’s use of the Lightbeam platform to help communicate and make sense of their data shows that major impacts can take little time with the right solutions,” said Lightbeam CEO Pat Cline. “The organization has also continued to make incredible progress while withstanding the many challenges that COVID-19 has brought. We are proud to work with them and watch them make major differences in the lives of their patients.”

“Lightbeam gave us the insights we needed to make critical changes to our processes for admitting patients to SNFs and HHAs,” said Mary Jo Zallar, RN, BSN, Chief Operating Officer of Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO. “Their ability to show utilization and cost data between our partner facilities and keep care managers informed on patient activity undoubtedly helped us achieve these savings.”

Read more about ALMA’s success by downloading the case study.

About Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO

Established in August of 2012, Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO is based in Amarillo, Texas, and serves patients across five states. The ACO has participated in the Medicare Shared Savings Program since January 2013 and serves as a partnership between 23 independent medical practices with over 140 providers.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.