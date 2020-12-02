Cloudleaf Expands IoT Integration Partnerships for Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudleaf, Inc., the leader in next generation digital supply chain solutions, today announced the expansion of its Internet of Things (IoT) sensor ecosystem. In recent months, the company has added several IoT sensor integrations into its ecosystem, most recently with Biotempak, Quuppa and Wiliot. Cloudleaf is the only provider of a device agnostic Digital Visibility Platform, enabling customers to integrate any sensor with Cloudleaf’s ecosystem and glean granular, holistic and real-time insight into the location and condition of assets traveling through the supply chain or at rest.

“In building our Digital Visibility Platform, it was critical to create a solution that would not require companies to rip and replace their existing tracking devices,” said Mahesh Veerina, president and CEO of Cloudleaf. “IoT devices have become a foundational element of supply chain monitoring, particularly with the growing need for unit level tracking capabilities. Our partnerships with leading IoT sensor providers allow companies to leverage sensors that are optimized for their specific industry and use case. Furthermore, they empower our customers with a more holistic and complete picture of the supply chain, something that has become acutely critical in the midst of the pandemic and as pharmaceutical cold chains prepare to deliver an approved vaccine.”

The Digital Visibility Platform integrates device data with conditional and contextual data streams, providing real-time monitoring at the product level to provide a deeper level of granular insight that fills in gaps where location alone may fall short, such as tracking soft and hard attributes and continued monitoring when an asset is in flight. Product level tracking has become imperative in high value and regulated supply chains like food and pharmaceuticals to ensure that products safely get to their final destination in good condition. In fact, the pharmaceutical industry loses $34 billion annually due to cold chain failures and the food industry loses $218 billion.

By harmonizing the real-time product-level data from any integrated IoT sensors in its artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) powered platform, Cloudleaf collects and analyzes real-time information, making it easier for companies to make informed decisions with precision and agility based on ground truth. This ultimately enables the ability to correct issues before they become irreparable and safely and accurately deliver product to the people that need it most.

“With the increased focus on tracking and tracing of plasma and pharmaceutical products, Wiliot is excited to work with Cloudleaf to integrate real-time and historical location and temperature tracking, as well as configurable alerts and notifications to boost cold chain visibility,” said Steve Statler, SVP of Marketing & Business Development at Wiliot. “Cost effective unit level anti-counterfeit, location and temperature tracking using a postage stamp sized computer is a breakthrough capability, especially at the local level. Combining our real-time sensor data with Cloudleaf’s platform and capability for proactive correction of issues, the cold chain will be strongly equipped to deliver safe and regulatory compliant pharmaceutical products globally.”

"Combining our hardware with Cloudleaf's platform allows us to enable our customers with remote tracking of humidity, temperature and light in their supply chains on land, ocean and in air," said David Requis, Commercial Director of Biotempak. "For the food and beverage supply chain, this equates to the opportunity to eliminate significant costs related to spoiled or damaged product. This partnership also provides us the opportunity to add value to our current platform and have our clients decide the optimal solution for their tracking needs, as well as leverage their supply chain operations."

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Cloudleaf," said Tom Ruth, Vice President-Americas at Quuppa. ''Together, Quuppa's Intelligent Location system, working with Cloudleaf's Digital Visibility Platform, offers a powerful Industry 4.0 solution at scale with unparalleled accuracy and versatility.”

Cloudleaf’s IoT partnerships enable applications including active cold chain monitoring, asset and inventory monitoring, airport and plane data coverage, location proximity accuracy, and even employee safety for functions like temperature, location and oxygen saturation monitoring. The company will continue to integrate IoT devices and contextual and business data streams, which will further expand intelligent use of real-time data to inform agile decision-making that could save billions in high value cold chains alone.

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability.