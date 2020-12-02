Vermont State Colleges Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for System-Wide Lecture Capture Capabilities and Video Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc. has launched a new initiative with the Vermont State Colleges (VSC), a network of four institutions within Vermont’s system of public higher education, to provide faculty and students with an enterprise video platform to enhance the traditional classroom environment. Established in 1961, the VSC consortium enrolls over 11,000 students and offers more than 125 academic programs at the associate, baccalaureate, and master levels.

VSC was seeking to provide its professors, students and other end-users with enhanced capability for video content management with a service to manage the storage and distribution of video. Officials also were looking for a solution that could both work independently and within Canvas, the college’s Learning Management System. Training services, ongoing support, and implementation services all were key elements of the Request for Proposal.

YuJa met all of VSC’s requirements and more. With the selection of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, VSC now has enhanced capability for lecture capture, personal video capture, and video content management all within a system that manages the storage and distribution of video.

“YuJa’s lecture capture and video CMS solutions were built to scale elastically to serve large systems and statewide agreements,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc. “Our partnership with the Vermont State Colleges will provide the Vermont State Colleges consortium with the solutions necessary to continue providing high-quality, student-centered, and accessible education.”

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About the Vermont State Colleges System

With four institutions throughout Vermont, Vermont State Colleges (VSC) is the state’s system of public higher education. Together the colleges enroll more than 11,000 students of all ages and backgrounds. Students come from Vermont, the U.S., and around the world. The colleges offer more than 125 academic programs at the associate, baccalaureate, and master levels.