atbtherapeutics Initiates Agreement With iBio CDMO to Manufacture Game-changer atbodies to Better Treat Cancer

MARCHE-EN-FAMENNE, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--atbtherapeutics, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company building an oncology pipeline using its antibody–toxin-bioengineered “atbody”, announces that it has entered a long-term manufacturing agreement with iBio CDMO, a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing located in the US.

In this agreement, atbtherapeutics and iBio CDMO will work together for the industrialisation of the GMP manufacturing process of atbtherapeutics’ atbodies – game-changer biologics of targeted antibody-based therapy in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours.

atbody novel biologic is differentiated by a unique composition and novel mechanism of action, together aiming to extend the therapeutic window of current targeted therapies. The atbody is a single entity composed of an antibody that delivers a potent peptide payload, unlocked into the cancer cell following a peptide linker cleavage.

The novelty of this sophisticated atbody results from atbtherapeutics’ truly distinct method of production, the atbiofarm technology. This patented technology leverages plant expression systems to manufacture biologics that classic systems cannot achieve, in a single-step process. atbiofarm technology is transferable within the FastPharming® technology developed by iBio CDMO for years. Therefore, iBio CDMO’s plant system knowledge and cutting-edge facility will allow atbtherapeutics to rapidly scale up the production of atbodies at industrial level.

The agreement with iBio CDMO will ensure the manufacturing of 2 main programs for pre-clinical and clinical trials and will allow atbtherapeutics to focus on the development of its oncology pipeline.

Bertrand Magy, CEO of atbtherapeutics, commented: “iBio’s proven expertise in plant-based manufacturing will be highly valuable as we prepare for the first pre-clinical trials for our lead atbody programme. With the support of iBio, we are confident that we will be able to rapidly progress towards the clinic with our lead product candidates for the treatment of cancer. We are thrilled to be working with such a well-established plant molecular farming company.”

Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio, commented: “We are pleased to be chosen as the process development and manufacturing partner for atbtherapeutics, whose platform technology offers a unique approach for hard-to-treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. We are looking forward to helping atbtherapeutics rapidly build a scalable manufacturing process so that its atbody drug candidates may quickly reach the clinic and begin to realize their potential in oncology.”

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

About atbtherapeutics

atbtherapeutics is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of novel biologic agents for cancer using its antibody–toxin-bioengineered atbody format, manufactured by its disruptive atbiofarm technology.

atbtherapeutics' proprietary and versatile plant-based atbiofarm technology enables the production of a targeted monoclonal antibody therapy of significantly improved potency and efficacy – the atbody.

atbodies are fusion proteins recombinantly manufactured in a single-step process, composed of a full-length antibody, a peptide linker and a toxic peptide payload. The unique composition of the atbody format, avoiding chemical linker issues, generates increased potency, stability and superior targeted exposure, potentially reducing the therapeutic dose needed without compromising efficacy. The resulting novel mechanism of action also means that atbody therapeutics has the potential to evade major mechanisms of cancer cell resistance, providing a promising therapeutic solution for hard-to-treat and refractory cancer.

atbtherapeutics is a private company founded in 2018 with seed financing from Financière Spin Off Luxembourgeoise, the Fournier-Majoie Foundation and Nohaq, and has raised a total of EUR 5.1 million in equity and subsidies from the Region Wallonne with additional investment from historical investors and Luxembourg Development.

atbtherapeutics’ Management Team is supported by a strong, diverse and international network of experienced board members and advisors.

atbtherapeutics is headquartered in Belgium.

Find out more here: www.atbtherapeutics.com

Connect with us on: Twitter and LinkedIn

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services.

iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for COVID-19 disease.

For more information, visit http://www.ibioinc.com.