ESPN Broadcaster Sarah Spain Joins Impact Podcast’s Stellar December Guestlist

Spain, an Emmy- and Peabody Award-winner, recently signed a multi-year deal to continue her role as a featured reporter and columnist on multiple platforms including espnW and ESPN. She is on regular rotation on Around the Horn and Highly Questionable and hosts the popular “That’s What She Said” podcast. Spain also, with Jason Fitz, co-hosts the national weeknight ESPN Radio show, Spain & Fitz, weekdays from 7 – 9 p.m. ET.

Spain has been a consistent presence across ESPN’s programming discussing, among other topics, domestic violence, gender pay equity and campus sexual assault. Spain has been a primary voice on ESPN radio, having co-hosted one of the first national, all-women led sports talk radio shows with espnW Presents: Spain & Prim, a weekend ESPN Radio show co-hosted with Prim Siripipat, and espnW’s The Trifecta with Kate Fagan and Jane McManus. In August 2016, Spain was a panelist on the first-ever all-female Sports Reporters with Jemele Hill, Fagan and McManus. She was also part of the first all-female edition of First Take and the first all-female panel on Around the Horn.

Spain received a bachelor’s degree in English in 2002 from Cornell University, where she competed as a heptathlete and served as the co-captain of the track & field team.

“It was fun and inspiring to have Sarah on our show,” said Shegerian. “Not only is she an award-winning trailblazer of a broadcaster, she is also a hilarious, creative and knowledgeable storyteller. It’s an episode that is sure to compel, inspire and entertain our listeners!”

Conversations on Impact explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, entrepreneurs and experts. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and two-time World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and many more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

