Pentair FreshPoint® Easy Flow Home Filtration System Launches

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global water treatment company Pentair (NYSE: PNR) has announced the launch of the FreshPoint® Easy Flow Under Counter Filtration System. This drinking water system installs quickly and easily, and provides refreshing, filtered water straight from the tap for up to a year* with a single filter.

“We’re excited to introduce a smart, sustainable solution that makes it easy for anyone to have better quality drinking water in their home,” says Melissa Jones, Vice President of Pentair Residential and Commercial Filtration Solutions. “The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System makes it easier than ever to have great-tasting water straight from any existing faucet.”

Better H2O is as Easy as 1-2-3

Whether in the kitchen, bathroom or home entertaining area, the Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System is a cinch to install and, unlike many other water filtration systems, doesn’t require a separate faucet - providing better-tasting, filtered water straight from the existing tap. There’s no need to drill into piping, sinks or countertops, so the system is ideal for homeowners and renters who are looking for better tasting water, but worry about a complicated installation. Filter replacement for the system is equally as simple: the used filter releases easily with the push of a button, and the new one snaps into place with one simple movement.

“People want the great taste of filtered or bottled water, but in a simpler, more sustainable system. Filter pitchers take up space in the refrigerator and need frequent filter changes, while other faucet-based filtration systems can be hard to install,” Jones adds. “And, when you can get filtered water straight from the tap, you don’t need to buy single-use bottled water, saving money and helping to keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.”

The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System minimizes hassles by dramatically simplifying installation and maintenance, while delivering full flow performance for a steady stream of water. Certified by NSF International, the filtration system reduces contaminants such as lead and chlorine taste and odor. As an added bonus, a filter life indicator takes the guesswork out of filter replacement timing. A flashing light alerts the user when it is time to change the filter. Each filter is rated for 3,000 gallons – reducing the need for more than 22,700 single-use plastic bottles**.

The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System carries a one-year warranty, and comes complete with everything needed for installation, including wrenches, a screwdriver and preassembled hoses and fittings. For more information visit pentair.com/easyflow.

*The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System filter is rated for 3,000 gallons. Filter life is dependent on gallon usage and overall incoming water quality.

**Calculations based on 16.9 fluid ounce bottle.

About Pentair

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.