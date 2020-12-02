WatchOut Group Partnerships Send Its Hand Sanitizing Gadget To Wrists Around The World

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WatchOut (https://www.watchout.group/), the wearable hand-sanitizing product, is announcing new partnerships with diverse industry leaders, propelling WatchOut to new heights and shelves in stores that span several continents. From concept to production in less than four months, WatchOut is a company for the times, operating with nimble speed and dedicated to growing a global business with a completely remote workforce.

WatchOut is the wearable solution for our new reality. It’s a watch-like gadget that brings a whole new level of portability to hand sanitization. Each WatchOut features a comfortable, customizable band with a powerful hand sanitizer solution you can strap right to your wrist. No more fumbling with portable bottles to dab on your hands - the no-drip solution is right on your wrist.

Partnerships with German supermarket chain EDEKA (via European distributor CES) and local USA-based TrueValue and Ace hardware stores (via a partnership with LiquidTech) will put WatchOut on retail shelves around the world. French champagne brand Pommery will feature special WatchOut designs with the Pommery logo.

WatchOut’s partnership with fashion designer Christian Cowan brings new styles and designs to its already robust selection of bands. WatchOut had its global debut at New York Fashion Week, appearing on the wrists of some of the most iconic celebrities active today.

For more information about WatchOut or to inquire about partnerships visit: https://www.watchout.group/

About WatchOut

Founded in 2020, WatchOut is a multinational company with an eye on solutions. Co-founders Lance Ford, Allan Kepfisz, and Tomas Varga are committed to creating quality, ground-breaking products through smart design and simple solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems. They have a further nine innovative, patent-pending products in the pipeline that will be launched in rapid succession.