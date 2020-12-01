KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to PEAR 2020-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes from PEAR 2020-1, LLC, an $80 million litigation finance ABS transaction serviced by Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC (“Golden Pear”).

The PEAR 2020-1, LLC transaction represents Golden Pear’s first ABS collateralized by litigation finance receivables. Golden Pear is a litigation finance company that conducts business throughout the US but is concentrated primarily in the New York area. As of June 30, 2020, the company has funded over $626 million in aggregate advances dating back to 2008.

The portfolio securing the transaction has an aggregate discounted receivable balance (“ADPB”), including assumed prefunding, of approximately $108 million as of the October 30, 2020 cutoff date. The ADPB is the aggregate discounted cash flows of the collections associated with the PEAR 2020-1, LLC portfolio’s litigation funding receivables. The discount rate used to calculate the ADPB is a percentage equal to the sum of the assumed interest rate on the notes, the servicing fee rate of 1.00%, and an additional 0.10%. As of the cutoff date, the receivables comprise pre-settlement litigation funding receivables with an average advance to expected settlement case value of approximately 13%. No post-settlement advances or medical lien receivables are included in the pool.

The notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, a cash reserve account and a capitalized interest account. The transaction also features a $15 million prefunding account that may be used to purchase additional receivables during the three months after closing, subject to certain eligibility criteria.

