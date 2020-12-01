SmartHealth PayCard™ Brings Payment Solution to the LeadingReach™ Network, Helping to Remove Financial Obstacles to Care Throughout the Patient Journey

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartHealth PayCard, LLC™ (SHPC), a healthtech payment solutions leader, and LeadingReach, healthcare’s communications network, are teaming up to make the SHPC Mastercard® available to patients served by LeadingReach’s growing network of 30,000 healthcare organizations and more than 150,000 providers.

SHPC’s Mastercard credit card, which was designed exclusively for healthcare expenses, is available to providers on the LeadingReach network to help them show their patients a way around the financial barriers caused by out-of-pocket expenses – and collect full payment at the point of service.

Patients can apply quickly and conveniently for the SHPC Mastercard right from their phone and, after a quick approval process that takes only a few minutes, receive a card number to immediately access a revolving credit line of up to $30,000 to pay for services, with an APR never higher than 18 percent. The card comes with other medical benefits, including savings of up to 85 percent on prescriptions through SmartHealth Rx™, as well as $5,000 in accident medical expense coverage and a $5,000 accidental death benefit.

LeadingReach’s HIPAA-compliant platform helps improve coordination and streamline communication in patient care, optimize staff efficiency and smoothen the patient transitions between providers. With SmartHealth PayCard available through the LeadingReach platform, providers now have a resource that can give their patients the freedom and flexibility to progress through all stages of their care journey, according to Curtis Gattis, CEO and co-founder of LeadingReach.

“LeadingReach was established to break down the silos separating the people involved in a patient’s care, helping them collaborate and communicate effectively and efficiently,” said Gattis. “But even with improved coordination between PCPs, specialists, surgeons, therapists and diagnostic centers, costs can be prohibitive and disrupt or even derail treatment. By teaming up with SmartHealth PayCard, we are removing a significant financial obstacle preventing patients from getting the care they need when they need it.”

SHPC was launched in 2019 to give consumers a flexible, hassle-free option to deal with healthcare expenses while enabling providers to receive payment in full up front with no added fees, focus more resources on patient outcomes, and reduce administrative costs related to billing and collections.

“LeadingReach is addressing a critical need in healthcare, and we are pleased to partner with them to ensure patients served by their provider network have the financial means to take full advantage of the best care options available to them,” said Jeff Blankinship, SHPC co-founder. “Cost should not be a barrier to healthcare for anyone, and SmartHealth PayCard can help patients move smoothly through the treatment process while helping providers boost referrals and reduce their billing and collection headaches.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers and society at large. For more information, please visit SmartHealthPayCard.com and also watch this brief video overview.

About LeadingReach

Ranging from the largest health systems in the country to independent offices for PCPs, urgent care, specialists, ancillary services, TPAs, call centers, and dental providers, LeadingReach helps care teams more effectively communicate with each other while monitoring and facilitating care transitions. The company’s low cost, high-value software solutions empower healthcare professionals to ensure patients get the right care, from the right providers, faster, easier and more cost-effectively than ever before.

For more information, visit LeadingReach.com.