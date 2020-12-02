Deenova Bolsters Its 2020 Market Momentum in Pharmacy Automation With Entry Into Poland

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deenova announced today that in continuing its meteoric 2020 business boom, it made its first foray into Eastern Europe with new contracts for delivery of its market leading pharmacy robots and related technologies to Greater Poland Children's Health Centre in Poznań, with Polish leading equipment company MEDIM in Piaseczno.

Piotr Młynarczyk, MEDIM General Manager, stated: “After a long search on a competitive sales process that thoroughly searched all options for pharmacy unit dose robots, I am very proud to select Deenova for partnership in the project at Greater Poland Children's Health Centre in Poznań. We chose Deenova solutions, mainly because of their unique technology and business approach to R.O.I.”

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, added: “I am extremely excited to have been selected by Greater Poland Children's Health Centre in Poznań, and Poland medical technology leader MEDIM, especially after their extensive experience comparing and contrasting Deenova´s solutions to those of our competitors.”

Greater Poland Children's Health Centre in Poznań is a state of the art 354 new paediatric hospital, one of the largest children hospitals in Poland, opening its doors to patients in 2021, with 9 units and a dozen specialist clinics.

MEDIM is a dynamically developing company with 30 years of experience. The company was founded in 1990 and since the beginning of its activity has focused on comprehensive and fully professional service of health care units in the field of innovative and effective medical technologies. Currently, the company is one of the top medical equipment distributors in Poland, employing 80 expert staff.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.