RFG Advisory’s Shannon Spotswood Named 2020 Women to Watch Honoree by InvestmentNews

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory “RFG”, an award-winning and fast-growing RIA firm, has been recognized as a 2020 Women to Watch honoree by InvestmentNews. Now in its 6th year, the award honors outstanding women in the financial advice industry who have advanced the business of providing advice through their leadership, passion, creativity and willingness to help other women along the way.

The 20 Women to Watch finalists are among the industry’s distinguished leaders. With over two decades within financial services, the award recognizes Spotswood’s leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and are committed to giving back to the community. Spotswood was chosen from several hundred nominations.

“We congratulate Shannon on this exceptional and prestigious honor,” said Bobby White, Founder and CEO of RFG Advisory. “Her leadership has been driving force for breakthrough innovations like StrongHer Money, an educational and prospecting program for advisors focused on women. From the beginning of time, we at RFG believe investing in women is transformational—and sets a direct path towards economic growth that does society good.”

Spotswood’s award comes at the heels of a series of key announcements made by RFG Advisory over the past six months including a new ‘Become a Warrior Advisor’ podcast series, being named a Finalist for the 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, a Finalist for “Doing Good” by Money Management Institute/Barron’s 2020 Industry Awards, and inclusion in the 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by InvestmentNews among so many impressive women in our industry,” said Spotswood. “This award symbolizes RFG’s core competency to think big and act boldly when it comes to serving women. We have carefully honed a strong sense of purpose that explores every opportunity to grow their wealth, invest in themselves and their families, achieve their financial goals and prepare for a rewarding financial future. We call this living financially fearless and it’s embedded in our DNA.”

To learn more about InvestmentNews 2020 Women to Watch and to view the full list winners, visit https://womentowatchaward.com.

