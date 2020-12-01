ABD Partners With HealthJoy to Bring App-based Benefits Experience Platform to Clients

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABD Insurance and Financial Services (ABD) announced today a new partnership with HealthJoy to help clients drive engagement, education and savings through a modern all-in-one benefits consumer experience.

HealthJoy’s user-friendly app delivers each employee a personalized benefits wallet with ABD’s health insurance as well as other benefits an organization provides, including HSAs and dental insurance. Employees literally have all of the information about their benefits at their fingertips, with 24/7 on-demand access to online medical consultations, live healthcare concierges to answer questions and identify in-network providers, prescription savings, and numerous additional tools to help them stay healthy and make informed decisions while lowering their healthcare spend.

“At ABD, we’re laser-focused on providing our clients with solutions, services and expertise that help them attract and reward employees. With its market-leading, app-based platform, HealthJoy is the perfect solution to further help clients simplify the benefits experience and enhance employee satisfaction,” said ABD’s Chris Cordes, EVP, Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “We look forward to this exciting new partnership and driving results for our clients.”

Clients who use HealthJoy can expect to see a positive ROI that includes a reduction in the time human resources departments devote to handling benefits issues, ease of use for employees, and lower healthcare costs.

“Now more than ever, it’s mission-critical for employers to equip employees with the tools they need to navigate our increasingly complex healthcare system,” said Dave Mallen, Vice President of Sales at HealthJoy. “With ABD’s cutting-edge solutions, services and expertise, and HealthJoy’s AI-powered platform featuring 24/7 personalized support, we can help clients eliminate the complexity and create a delightful benefits experience for employees.”

To learn more about how ABD and HealthJoy can simplify the benefits experience, visit https://www.theabdteam.com/solution/employee-benefits/

About ABD

ABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries.

Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 350 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: www.theABDteam.com.

About HealthJoy

HealthJoy is a first-of-its-kind benefits experience platform helping companies save money on their healthcare while improving employee satisfaction. Through personalized guidance and AI technology, HealthJoy empowers employees to better use and understand their benefits. HealthJoy integrates with a client’s existing benefits package to deliver each employee a personalized, proactive experience. Employees gain access to on-demand medical consultations, live healthcare concierges, prescription savings, and much more. For more information, visit https://www.healthjoy.com.