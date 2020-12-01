Census Bureau Hosts News Briefing to Announce 2020 Demographic Analysis Estimates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Census Bureau:
What:
The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a virtual news conference to announce the release of the 2020 Demographic Analysis population estimates, which include national-level estimates of the population by age, sex, and select race and Hispanic origin groups as of April 1, 2020.
Instead of collecting responses to a questionnaire like the 2020 Census, Demographic Analysis uses birth records, death records, data on international migration, and Medicare enrollment records to estimate the size of the U.S. population. By releasing these estimates ahead of the first 2020 Census results, Demographic Analysis offers an independent measure of the population for comparison with the official census counts once available.
A live media Q&A session will immediately follow the briefing.
When:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST
Who:
- Ron Jarmin, Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Census Bureau
- Eric Jensen, Senior Technical Expert for Demographic Analysis, Population Division, U.S. Census Bureau
- Victoria Velkoff, Associate Director for Demographic Programs, U.S. Census Bureau
- Karen Battle, Chief, Population Division, U.S. Census Bureau
- Michael C. Cook, Sr., Chief, Public Information Office, U.S. Census Bureau (moderator)
- Carolyn Liebler, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota
- Jeffrey Passel, Senior Demographer, Pew Research Center
- Elizabeth Arias, Statistical Analysis and Research Team Leader, Mortality Statistics Branch, National Center for Health Statistics
Access:
The news briefing will consist of a simultaneous audio conference and online presentation. Media will be able to ask questions following the presentation.
The Census Bureau will post the data tables and media products in the 2020 Demographic Analysis electronic press kit shortly after the news conference begins.
Audio conference access information
Toll-free number: 1-888-677-1834
Participant passcode: 2680724#
Please dial in 15-30 minutes early to allow time for registration. Q&A participation is limited to accredited media only following the presentation.
Online presentation access information
To view the WebEx presentation, click the following link: https://uscensusevents.webex.com/uscensusevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=edde3b87104cdc54aef92c2d1e2ac7d50
Password: @Census1
The event will be recorded and available for viewing after the event in the 2020 Demographic Analysis electronic press kit
RSVP:
Members of the media who would like to attend this news conference, please RSVP here.
Interviews:
Please contact the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office at pio@census.gov or call 301-763-3030 to request an interview.
Online Press Kit: