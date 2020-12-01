Census Bureau Hosts News Briefing to Announce 2020 Demographic Analysis Estimates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Census Bureau:

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a virtual news conference to announce the release of the 2020 Demographic Analysis population estimates, which include national-level estimates of the population by age, sex, and select race and Hispanic origin groups as of April 1, 2020.

Instead of collecting responses to a questionnaire like the 2020 Census, Demographic Analysis uses birth records, death records, data on international migration, and Medicare enrollment records to estimate the size of the U.S. population. By releasing these estimates ahead of the first 2020 Census results, Demographic Analysis offers an independent measure of the population for comparison with the official census counts once available.

A live media Q&A session will immediately follow the briefing.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST

The news briefing will consist of a simultaneous audio conference and online presentation. Media will be able to ask questions following the presentation.

The Census Bureau will post the data tables and media products in the 2020 Demographic Analysis electronic press kit shortly after the news conference begins.

Please dial in 15-30 minutes early to allow time for registration. Q&A participation is limited to accredited media only following the presentation.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing after the event in the 2020 Demographic Analysis electronic press kit

Please contact the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office at pio@census.gov or call 301-763-3030 to request an interview.

