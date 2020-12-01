DangerTV launches on SLING TV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DangerTV, a free AVOD and linear streamer whose content filter is to evoke awe, is happy to announce its launch on the SLING Free platform and will now make its 1000 show library (and growing) available to all SLING TV subscribers and SLING Free users.

The fact that SLING Free is also available on Roku smart TV’s and players, LG Smart TV’s, Samsung smart TV’s and Xbox One players, let alone a host of other devices and browsers will only make DangerTV that much more popular.

“We love the Explore Free Content feature on SLING TV,” stated Javier Saralegui, CEO/Founder DangerTV. “We know when viewers find DangerTV, they watch it…a lot!”

Saralegui added that hundreds of more hours of premium long form content is on the way and that SLING TV viewers will soon experience why DangerTV is know as The Home of the Bold.