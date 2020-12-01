Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Offers FREE Flu Vaccination Family Clinic

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Children’s Hospital Los Angeles:
Get your free flu shot at select CHLA Specialty Care Centers. No appointment needed. Available for the whole family. www.CHLA.org/events
WHY:
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends everyone over 6 months of age receive the flu vaccine every year. With COVID-19 numbers still at dangerous levels, it’s now more crucial than every to be vigilant about your family’s health.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 5
Saturday, December 12
Saturday, December 19
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
Walk-up clinic
- South Bay – 3440 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503 (in the main lobby)
Drive-up clinics
- Arcadia – 468 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006
- Encino – 5363 Balboa Blvd., Encino, CA 91316
- Valencia – 23838 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355