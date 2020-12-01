Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Offers FREE Flu Vaccination Family Clinic

--()--Children’s Hospital Los Angeles:

WHAT:

Get your free flu shot at select CHLA Specialty Care Centers. No appointment needed. Available for the whole family. www.CHLA.org/events

 

 

 

 

WHY:

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends everyone over 6 months of age receive the flu vaccine every year. With COVID-19 numbers still at dangerous levels, it’s now more crucial than every to be vigilant about your family’s health.

 

 

 

 

WHEN:

Saturday, December 5

 

 

Saturday, December 12

 

 

Saturday, December 19

 

 

 

 

 

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

 

 

 

WHERE:

Walk-up clinic

 

  • South Bay – 3440 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503 (in the main lobby)

Drive-up clinics

  • Arcadia – 468 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006
  • Encino – 5363 Balboa Blvd., Encino, CA 91316
  • Valencia – 23838 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

 

Contacts

Lauren Song, lasong@chla.usc.edu or 323-203-6737

