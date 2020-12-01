Harris Williams Advises FullSpeed Automotive on its Sale to MidOcean Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised FullSpeed Automotive (FullSpeed), a portfolio company of CenterOak Partners LLC (CenterOak), on its sale to MidOcean Partners (MidOcean). FullSpeed is one of the largest franchisers and operators of automotive service centers, primarily under the Grease Monkey and SpeeDee brands. The transaction was led by Joe Conner, Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett, Jonathan Meredith, Elliott Yousefian and Michael Meyer of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“FullSpeed’s highly capable leadership team, industry leading brands and first-rate customer service will all ensure continued success as the company begins the next chapter of its growth with MidOcean,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the company and extend our outstanding track record of successful transactions in the automotive aftermarket.”

“It was a privilege to work with the teams at FullSpeed and CenterOak during this transaction. FullSpeed provides essential services to loyal clients throughout the country, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes under its new ownership,” said Elliott Yousefian, a vice president at Harris Williams.

FullSpeed is a leading automotive aftermarket services platform offering oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several highly attractive segments of the service market. The company’s strategic geographic footprint of nearly 600 franchised and company owned locations provide density in high growth markets. FullSpeed supports two core brand platforms under the Grease Monkey and SpeeDee brands. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

CenterOak is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The firm specializes in three key industry sectors: industrial growth, consumer and business services. Based in Dallas, the investment and portfolio management team has a strong history of creating significant value through operational improvement. CenterOak and its partners have managed over $2.2 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed over 100 acquisitions, representing over $4.8 billion in transaction value.

MidOcean is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has managed approximately $4.8 billion of committed capital and has targeted investments in high-quality middle market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages over $7.5 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and customized separately managed accounts as of September 30, 2020.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams T&L Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm’s T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

