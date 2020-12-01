Tri-C, DeVry University Announce Transfer Partnership

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) and DeVry University are partnering to provide a seamless pathway that more easily allows Tri-C graduates to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

The partnership creates a next-step option for Tri-C students who earn an associate degree to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree in technical management or business at DeVry University, either online or at its Seven Hills location.

“We are pleased to work in collaboration with Tri-C as their commitment to students mirrors ours, and we’re proud to partner with such an outstanding community college to set students up for success,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “Together, we are helping to build brighter communities and making the academic transfer process seamless for students to continue their education.”

Tri-C graduates who transfer to DeVry will be assigned a student support advisor, who advises students with course selection, academic planning, financial aid, and graduation requirements.

“Partnerships with four-year colleges such as DeVry are significant in helping our students advance in their career journey,” said Karen Miller, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at Tri-C. “We want our graduates to succeed, for their own benefit and for the overall community.”

The agreement with DeVry is one of dozens connecting Tri-C students to opportunities at four-year schools across Ohio and the nation. Visit www.tri-c.edu/transfer to learn more.