Keystone Partners With Tarmika to Enhance Efficiencies in Commercial Policy Rating

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The insurance industry is evolving quickly to meet consumer demand for personalized, expedited service and is leveraging technology to do it.

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) today announced a new partnership with Tarmika to bring real-time rate and quoting capabilities to its community of independent insurance agencies.

Tarmika’s solution is designed to empower independent agencies with a seamless quoting process. The system allows them to quote multiple carriers though a single application. Keystone agents will be able to easily identify which of their appointed carriers support which lines of business in real-time, and rate and quote small commercial policies within minutes without the need for ACORD forms.

“Extensive vetting was conducted to ensure all parties realize maximum value and success, and many of our most significant carrier relationships have partnered with this platform,” explained Brian Brusoski, executive vice president of field operations. “Keystone and our agents are committed to small commercial business, and our relationship with Tarmika continues our pursuit for best in class strategic partners and improved efficiencies at the agency level.”

“It is an absolute honor to be partnering with one of the premier agency partnership groups in the country,” says Chris Lane, Tarmika’s director of sales. “We look forward to proving our streamlined small business quoting platform to Keystone’s partner agencies.”

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 16 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.