Zoetis Named One of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that it has been named one of the “Top 75 Companies for Executive Women” by Working Mother Media. This honor recognizes U.S. corporations that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss role, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Working Mother Media for our advancement and development programs for women,” said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Operations at Zoetis. “Our commitment to women’s advancement starts at the top. In addition to our CEO Kristin Peck, 50% of the company’s executive team are women. Creating a diverse and inclusive culture – where colleagues feel recognized for their many contributions – is something we focus on every day.”

Working Mother Media ranked Zoetis most highly for its recruitment, retention and advancement programs, including its diverse hiring practices. The company also received high scores on its workplace profile, including the number of women in leadership positions and who received promotions in the past year.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Zoetis

Zoetis’ Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) focus and commitment begins with the company’s leadership team of diverse backgrounds, experiences and ethnicities and is demonstrated in the company’s support of its colleagues and industry. Earlier this year, Zoetis shared its aspirations to continue to increase representation of women in leadership roles and diversity overall. Also this year, the company launched a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, which represents a diverse group of colleagues who serve as ambassadors and champions for DE&I initiatives, as well as several new Colleague Resource Groups, which bring together colleagues who share similar backgrounds, experiences or interests to work toward common goals.

Learn More

Working Mother Media published its list of the “Top 75 Companies for Executive Women” online today. For more information about Zoetis, including career opportunities and our award-winning culture, visit https://careers.zoetis.com/.

Methodology:

The 2020+ Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2019 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO and at least 1,000 US employees.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM) is a strategic professional services firm that partners with leading companies to build inclusive talent strategies by providing the tools needed to maximize the business benefits of DE&I. With four decades of expertise in what drives cultures of equity and belonging, powered by a research-based, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, WMM continues to champion a more equitable future. To learn more, visit workingmother.com.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

