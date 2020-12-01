LeaseQuery and Sage Fixed Assets Announce New Partnership to Equip Clients with Intelligent Asset Management Technology

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseQuery, a leading provider of purpose-built lease accounting software, today announced its partnership with Sage Fixed Assets, an industry leader in asset management software. This alliance will allow LeaseQuery and SFA to combine lease management and capital management to deliver an integrated, holistic asset management solution.

“As we continue to recognize how businesses are turning to industry leaders like Sage Fixed Assets to alleviate the burden of asset management, we are proud to partner together and offer clients a suitable asset management piece built specifically for leases to integrate into their total asset management package,” said George Azih, CEO and founder of LeaseQuery.

With 14,000 customers, more than 20 years of client support and the premium product intelligence that streamlines the workflows of asset accounting and reporting for financial statements, SFA is more than just a management tool. The software offers four modules that give the flexibility to manage the entire fixed asset lifecycle from acquisition to transfer and disposal. SFA allows users to easily scan existing assets, keep an accurate pulse on self-constructed assets, and take advantage of pre-built reporting to accurately illustrate data from audit history.

“This partnership with LeaseQuery underscores Sage’s commitment to helping customers focus on their business by providing solutions that create efficiencies and drive down costs, particularly in the accounting and finance community,” says Terence Cummings, Vice President of Operations, Sage North America.

Sage Fixed Asset customers can leverage LeaseQuery’s lease asset management solution to:

● Auto-import journal entries and calculate depreciation

● Dispose of or remove assets returned to the lessor

● Take ownership of an asset after the lease

Adding the lease management component to SFA’s capital asset management option allows businesses to easily track and accurately update their leases, setting them up for an easier transition to the new lease accounting standards in the future.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery helps more than 10,000 accountants and other finance professionals eliminate lease accounting errors through its CPA-approved lease accounting software. It is the first lease accounting software built by accountants for accountants. By providing specialized consulting services in addition to its software solution, LeaseQuery facilitates compliance with the most comprehensive regulatory reform in 40 years for businesses across all sectors.

About Sage Fixed Assets

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.