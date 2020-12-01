Sleep Number Announces Partnership With Make-A-Wish® to Provide Quality Sleep for Children With Critical Illnesses

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Giving Tuesday, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) announced a partnership with Make-A-Wish® to give the gift of quality sleep to children battling critical illnesses. This partnership builds on Sleep Number’s dedication to improving the lives of youth through quality sleep. Since 2018, Sleep Number has improved the wellbeing of over a half-million youth through strategic partnerships and initiatives.

This year Make-A-Wish has received an increase for home-based wishes - such as room makeovers - to help immunocompromised children find sanctuary as they shelter-in-place. With aligned missions of improving lives, it was a natural fit for Sleep Number to become a Make-A-Wish partner. The company will help fulfill room makeover wishes and gift Sleep Number 360® smart beds to “wish kids” – and has plans to sprinkle in some surprises through its partnership with the NFL. In addition, Sleep Number’s entire smart sleeper community will be able to support “wish kids;” Sleep Number® Insiders can donate their InnerCircle® Rewards points to provide additional donations to Make-A-Wish.

“As a company with purpose, our role is to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. There is no better way to fulfill our purpose than by gifting comfort and quality sleep to children in need,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “We know every day is better when you’ve slept well. Higher quality sleep will support these children with their physical recovery, mental fight, and emotional resilience. We are honored to partner with another beloved company who shares our mission of improving lives and are thrilled to bring joy to ‘wish kids’ through higher quality sleep.”

“Thanks to the support from Sleep Number, wishes for a room makeover will now include life-changing sleep experiences,” said Richard K. Davis, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Wishes deliver hope to children with critical illnesses when they need it most, and now, these wish kids can be reminded of their wish every time they get tucked in for a quality night’s sleep.”

Kicking off the partnership, the first wish to be granted was to 12-year-old Isaiah, from Houston, Texas, whose wish specifically was to receive a Sleep Number 360 smart bed. Since the onset of his illness, Isaiah has struggled with sleep. His mother, Yvonne, said, “Isaiah is an active and happy 12-year-old boy…After his cancer diagnosis, sleeping [has been] an area of concern.” He wished for a 360® smart bed; because he struggles with temperature at night, Sleep Number fulfilled his wish for a 360 smart bed and also provided a DualTemp™ layer and temperature-controlling bedding. Said Yvonne, “Isaiah always told me he wished to have a bed that could stay ‘cool’ throughout the night. This bed will be a source of comfort and rest for Isaiah as he continues his chemotherapy and radiation treatments.”

As the Official Sleep and Wellness partner of the NFL, Sleep Number plans to incorporate NFL-themed surprises with some of the room makeovers, including product giveaways and more. These surprises will take place leading up to Super Bowl LV. The NFL has a long-standing partnership with Make-A-Wish as well; every Super Bowl for the past 38 years has been attended by at least one “wish kid.”

About Sleep Number

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. We have improved nearly 13 million lives as we strive to improve society’s wellbeing through higher quality sleep.

Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. Our award-winning 360 smart beds benefit from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide effortless comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980. Since then, Make-A-Wish has become the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. In total, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,800 wishes in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America and the 40th anniversary, visit wish.org.