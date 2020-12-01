MetaCX and Valuize Launch Co.Lab To Help B2B SaaS Companies Transform Value Selling and Success

INDIANAPOLIS & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaCX, the pioneer in a new outcomes-based approach for managing the customer lifecycle, and Valuize, the leading consulting partner to B2B SaaS companies seeking to build and operationalize customer lifecycle strategies based on measurable value, today announced Co.Lab, a joint innovation offering for B2B SaaS revenue and customer leaders. Co.Lab helps B2B SaaS companies define a strategy and build a working prototype of their future-state customer lifecycle with an outcomes-based approach to selling and success centered on a connected digital experience that includes the customer at every stage.

“With the economic pressures of subscription revenue models and increasing commoditization of SaaS product offerings, to ensure renewal and expansion, how B2B SaaS companies work with their customers must encompass a shared definition of value, mutual accountability to guide how they achieve outcomes together, and transparency into outcome achievement,” said Ross Fulton, CEO and founder of Valuize. “COVID-19 and attendant economic pressures have only accelerated this need to digitally transform business to account for the changing nature of work — and the changing expectations of customers.”

Co.Lab delivers:

A prioritized roadmap that provides the actionable guideposts for change.

that provides the actionable guideposts for change. A service blueprint that defines your desired-state customer lifecycle.

that defines your desired-state customer lifecycle. A working prototype of your future-state digital customer experience.

of your future-state digital customer experience. A strategic advisor to help guide your transformation.

Expected outcomes for Co.Lab participants include:

Improved win rates and higher ACV by improving value alignment with prospects.

by improving value alignment with prospects. Faster time to value through coordinated handoffs and shared success plans.

through coordinated handoffs and shared success plans. Improved net revenue retention by reducing churn and unlocking expansion revenue.

Transforming the customer lifecycle doesn’t happen overnight. It requires a focused effort to design the future state alongside the current state. Co.Lab helps B2B SaaS companies create a “digital twin” of their full customer lifecycle as the starting point for change, providing a space to actively design the future without disrupting the present.

“The Co.Lab concept was inspired by the digital experience and innovation labs found in virtually every large enterprise, where the goal is to design the future in a way that doesn’t distract the company from the business they are running today,” said Jake Sorofman, president of MetaCX. “Think of Co.Lab as a simplified and scaled down version of this concept.”

Learn more about Co.Lab by visiting MetaCX.com or Valuize.co, or email colab@metacx.com for more information on how to get started.

Free Public Webinar

Register now for a free public webinar hosted by MetaCX and Valuize, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2-3 p.m. ET: “Spearheading a Future-State Customer Lifecycle Transformation.” This webinar will offer revenue and customer leaders a strategic framework for managing through a time of unprecedented challenge and change for SaaS companies.

About MetaCX

MetaCX is pioneering a new outcomes-based approach for managing the entire customer lifecycle by transforming how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real business impact that customers can see. Headquartered in Indianapolis, MetaCX has raised $24.5 million from Upfront Ventures, High Alpha, Greenspring, BIP Capital, and Silicon Valley Bank and is led by former executives from Salesforce, ExactTarget, Facebook, Drift, and Pendo. For more information, visit www.MetaCX.com or follow on Twitter @metacx.

About Valuize

Valuize builds and operationalizes customer-centric recurring revenue strategies for the fastest growing and largest B2B software companies in the world. A diversity-powered, outcomes-driven consulting firm, the Valuize team delivers a unique blend of sales and customer success leadership, strategy and operations expertise that drives measurable value for both software vendors and their customers. Learn more about Valuize at www.valuize.co or follow Valuize at www.linkedin.com/company/valuizeco/.

