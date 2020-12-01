KidsX and Censinet Partner to Reduce Cybersecurity Risks to Pediatric Healthcare Organizations and Digital Health Innovators Globally

LOS ANGELES & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Censinet, the leading Intelligent Risk Network for Healthcare, and KidsX, a global accelerator for digital health pediatrics innovation, announced a partnership to help consortium members and participating digital health startups streamline cybersecurity assessments that improve security processes and practices which meet HIPAA regulatory security and privacy rules.

KidsX connects early stage digital health companies with over 40 children’s hospitals globally to transform pediatric care. The KidsX Accelerator supports early stage digital health companies to achieve product and business model validation in the pediatric market. Third-party vendors are required by HIPAA regulation to complete security assessments, which often delay the purchasing and procurement processes, and are ineffective at remediating cybersecurity risks.

“KidsX brings together the top children’s hospitals and talented digital health companies to build, test and deploy software solutions to make pediatric care exceptionally effective, safe, efficient and convenient for children and families,” said Omkar Kulkarni, Managing Director of KidsX and Chief Innovation Officer at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Censinet will enable the KidsX digital healthcare companies to manage their response to security and risk assessment requests on the Censinet platform at no cost. The two organizations will also provide digital healthcare startups with an educational program that includes best practices, policies, procedures, controls and remediations for managing cybersecurity risk.

“Censinet and KidsX believe that by arming digital health innovators with effective tools, best practices and education, we can accelerate their entrance into the healthcare market with safe and secure solutions,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and founder of Censinet. “We’re excited to partner with KidsX and continue to advance our mutual mission of creating a secure and productive healthcare ecosystem.”

For more information, go to www.censinet.com/kidsx.health

About Censinet

Censinet provides the first and only third-party risk management platform built by and for healthcare organizations to manage the threats to patient care that exist within an expanding ecosystem of vendors. With its unique Censinet One-click Assessment™ capabilities and Digital Vendor Catalog™, the Censinet Platform reduces the time to assess vendor risk from weeks to seconds, while automating inefficient workflows and providing continuous real-time insights into the changing risk profile of each vendor. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/

About KidsX

KidsX is a global ecosystem of pediatric innovators, anchored by a consortium of over 40 children’s hospitals from North America, Europe and Australia motivated to partner with early stage digital health companies to transform pediatric care. Learn more at https://www.kidsx.health/