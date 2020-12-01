Accenture Helps Blueair Raise Manufacturing Productivity and Add New Services to its Connected Air Purifiers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has delivered a new cloud-based internet of things (IoT) platform and digital manufacturing platform to Blueair, a world leader in air purification for home and professional use, and part of the Unilever family of brands. The platforms enabled Blueair to launch HealthProtect™, its first connected air purifier to provide 24/7 protection against bacteria and viruses1.

Leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture built an IoT platform on the cloud that allows Blueair consumers to monitor and manage their indoor air quality remotely through a mobile app and multilingual voice commands, and receive alerts when filters need to be replaced. The platform also enables Blueair to remotely debug and automatically update the devices’ firmware. Using its Industry X expertise, Accenture also developed a digital manufacturing platform that allowed Blueair to shift from manual to automated product assembling and testing of the connected air purifiers.

Accenture’s work is expected to significantly raise Blueair’s manufacturing productivity, reduce cloud expenditure and increase filter sales. In addition, the new IoT platform’s custom-built, reusable assets will enable Blueair to more quickly enhance its products and service offerings in the future.

“Accenture has helped us improve the consumer experience of HealthProtect™, our most advanced air purifier ever,” said Henk in ’t Hof, chief executive officer at Blueair, explaining that “the unique HealthProtect™ air purifier protects against germs even when the unit is in stand-by mode.”

“The new digital manufacturing and IoT platforms embed more intelligence into Blueair’s manufacturing and after-sales phase, helping the company drive revenues through new services and evolve its business model,” said Manish Gupta, managing director in Accenture’s Consumer Goods & Services group in India and client account lead for Blueair.

Today’s news comes as companies need to innovate even faster and harness emerging technologies in their quest to emerge as industry leaders. Accenture recently announced a US $3 billion investment to help clients create more differentiation by operating a cloud-first business to realize greater value at speed and at scale.

1 Per Blueair, HealthProtect™ is the only air purifier with GermShield technology where 24/7 protection refers to the key function of GermShield technology, activated when the unit is in standby mode to deactivate germs/prevent growth of germs caught on the filter. Tested on Staphylococcus albus and MS2 bacteriophage. Blueair air purifiers have not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill SARS-CoV-2.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X embeds intelligence in how clients run factories and plants, as well as design and engineer connected products and services—making manufacturing and operations more efficient, effective and safe; enabling companies to transform how they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth. To learn more, visit http://www.accenture.com/industryx.

This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy efficient products and services sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. http://www.blueair.com

About HealthProtect™

Blueair’s most advanced air purifier ever, HealthProtect™, is the only air purifier to provide 24/7 protection against viruses and bacteria. The HEPASilent Ultra™ filtration technology combines electrostatic and mechanical filtration to kill 99% of germs and remove dust, pollen, dander, mold, VOCs, and odors. Even when HealthProtect™ is on standby, GermShield™ technology proactively monitors your room and automatically activates when conditions are optimal for germ growth. Advanced sensors keep track of the levels of coarse particles like dust, pollen, spores, and ash and fine particles like smoke, viruses and bacteria. With smart features like Clean air ETA and real-time pollutant tracking, you can be sure your air is always clean: www.blueair.com/us/healthprotect-family-page.html