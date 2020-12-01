CanadaHelps Urges Canadians to Give to Charity this GivingTuesday

Canadians are asked to come together on GivingTuesday in support of charities across the country, many of which have experienced fundraising shortfalls this year while facing an increased need from the communities they support.

CanadaHelps, a registered charity dedicated to increasing charitable giving across Canada, has issued an urgent call for Canadians to donate to charities on GivingTuesday. The global GivingTuesday movement – which takes place after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two biggest consumer shopping days of the year – unites millions of people around the world to give and demonstrate abundant generosity. In a year unlike any other, Canadians are asked to come together on December 1st in support of charities across the country, many of which have experienced fundraising shortfalls this year while facing an increased need from the communities they support.

To help donations go even further, CanadaHelps will add $2 to donations of $20 or more made through CanadaHelps.org on GivingTuesday, up to a maximum of $30,000.*

“The spirit of generosity is a fundamental value that unites people around the world – regardless of race, religion, gender, or political views,” said Marina Glogovac, President and CEO of CanadaHelps. “In what has been an extraordinary year, coming together in support of the world’s largest giving movement not only connects us at a time when we are all so physically disconnected, but also empowers us to make a positive change at an incredible time of need.”

GivingTuesday celebrates the fact that everyone has something to give, whether it’s their time, talent, money, or ability to help spread the word. CanadaHelps is encouraging all Canadians to give what they can this holiday season, and is also calling on companies to take part in Holiday Party Heroes, a new initiative launched by CanadaHelps which asks businesses across Canada to donate the unused cost of their annual holiday parties to charity.

On GivingTuesday in 2019, Canadians donated $5 million to charities using CanadaHelps, a 50% increase from the year prior. This year, with so many of Canada’s charities struggling amid the economic disruption and public health crises, GivingTuesday is more important than ever to ensure those organizations that serve the country’s most vulnerable communities have the funding they need to continue providing critical programs and services.

CanadaHelps.org makes it easy for Canadians to do good while staying apart on GivingTuesday

Making a donation online to one of Canada’s 86,000 registered charities this GivingTuesday is easy through CanadaHelps. As Canada’s trusted online destination for making donations, people across the country can support charities that are close to their heart or browse by charitable category. CanadaHelps also provides the flexibility for Canadians to make a single or monthly donation, fundraise on behalf of a charity, send a Charity Gift Card, send an eCard as a tribute for a donation made in memory or in honour of someone, or donate to one of 30 Cause Funds.

In Canada, GivingTuesday was co-founded by CanadaHelps. This global day of giving inspires millions to give and serves as the charitable sector’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday giving season, which is a period of time when charities receive the majority of their donations. Research from Horizon Media found that 52% of people donate on GivingTuesday because they want to be a part of a bigger group of people doing something good.

Canadians acknowledge this is a difficult year for charities

In a survey** of Canadians who use CanadaHelps to give, 97% acknowledged that they are aware that many charities are struggling this year due to cancelled fundraisers amid the pandemic, while seeing an uptick in demand for their services. As of September, Angus Reid reported 37% of Canadians have given less during the pandemic; and 49% say they have not changed their approach to charitable giving, while only 9% say their giving has increased.

“As we are all being asked to limit traditional family gatherings this holiday season to minimize the spread of COVID-19, those Canadians who are able could also consider donating a portion of their holiday budget saved due to reduced spending this year,” said Glogovac. “This could be a tremendous source of additional funding for charities who need our support now more than ever.”

About GivingTuesday – A Global Day of Giving

GivingTuesday unlocks generosity around the world to bring about real change in communities. GivingTuesday follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it is about much more than just fundraising. It’s about giving back in whatever ways we can which can include: volunteering, donating blood, donating food or clothing, spreading the word, or giving a financial donation. It also brings together the collective power of a unique blend of partners – charities, community movements, businesses and corporations, as well as families and individuals – to encourage and amplify small acts of kindness. Across Canada and in over 75 countries around the world, GivingTuesday unites communities by sharing our capacity to care for and empower one another. GivingTuesday Canada is co-founded by CanadaHelps and GIV3, and is supported by the Rideau Hall Foundation. For more information visit www.givingtuesday.ca.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a charitable foundation working to increase giving in Canada through technology. CanadaHelps.org, provides a safe and trusted one stop destination for making donations, fundraising, or learning about any charity in Canada. The organization also develops affordable fundraising technology and provides free training and education for charities so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. More than 2.7 million Canadians have donated over $1.5 billion to charities using CanadaHelps since its founding in 2000. For additional information, visit CanadaHelps.org or connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*Eligible donations for the GivingTuesday Extra $2 Offer must be made between 5:00 a.m. EST and 11:59 p.m. PST, on December 1, 2020 through CanadaHelps.org. See full terms.

**The CanadaHelps survey was undertaken from October 30 - November 4, 2020 with 9,452 respondents from across the country.