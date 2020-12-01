Solvasa Expands Executive Team to Lead Mission-Focused Company Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solvasa LLC, the integrative beauty company founded by health and beauty industry veteran, Lori Bush, and leading Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ritu Chopra, announced today the appointment of Dr. Christopher Caires as the company’s new President and Susan Vandegrift as its new Chief Administrative Officer.

With a career that spans more than 12 years as a leader in the home and personal care industries, Dr. Caires will oversee the ongoing actualization of Solvasa’s vision for the future of Integrative Beauty, a new holistic movement in self-care. He will manage the product portfolio strategy, serve an integral role in the development and oversight of marketing, digital innovation and supply chain and logistics. Most recently, Caires was the Chief Scientist and Innovation Officer at Perricone MD, where he had a significant role in creating and driving the firm’s innovation and growth strategy. Previously, Caires held various management roles at BASF and Johnson & Johnson.

An accomplished finance leader with over 30 years of experience with both emerging and mid-market businesses, Ms. Vandegrift will lead the enterprise and organizational functions of Solvasa, including managing finance, legal, human resources, board services and internal facing information technology. Focusing on health and beauty for the last 12 years as Chief Financial Officer for N.V. Perricone LLC, Evolve BioSystems Inc and Rodan & Fields LLC, Vandegrift has raised funds, built organizations and driven brand strategy.

Caires and Vandegrift join Lori Bush, the company’s co-founder and CEO; Truman Hunt, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Meredith Tieszen, Executive Vice President of Connector and Customer Success, to form the company’s executive steering committee.

Solvasa Co-Founder, Lori Bush, stated, “Creating what is essentially a new category in the beauty and wellness space is a bold undertaking. Chris and Susan bring a complement of grit and leadership talent that will advance our purposeful mission and bring vision to fruition.”

About Solvasa

Solvasa® was founded with the mission of creating and leading the Integrative Beauty Movement. The name, derived from a western and eastern root, means vessel of light, recognizing that true beauty means different things to different people, but always starts with wellbeing that respects the skin, body and mind connection. Solvasa’s product portfolio features the patent-pending Crystal Energy Wand and companion DeStressance® Serum and Glide, Golden Moment Turmeric Elixir and the Solvasa Life Mindfulness App. For more information please visit www.SolvasaBeauty.com and www.Solvasalife.com.