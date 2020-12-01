Kaman Expands Composite Repair to the Aftermarket Through Partnership With C&L Aerospace

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today the expansion of its composite repair services to the business jet aftermarket with industry leading MRO provider and distributor, C&L Aerospace, a C&L Aviation Group Company of Bangor, Maine. Kaman Composites named C&L Aerospace its exclusive distributor for composite structural repairs out of its FAA Part 145 Repair Station in Wichita, Kansas.

“Historically, Kaman Composites has provided structural repair exclusively for military programs,” explained Malissa Nesmith, Senior Director of Business Development for Kaman Composites. “However, this collaboration with C&L expands our repair services into the business aviation aftermarket, which we are looking forward to supporting.”

Kaman Composites and C&L Aerospace will be offering structural repairs for a variety of business jet platforms, including Textron and Bombardier platforms. Last year, Kaman Composites formed the Radome Center of Excellence, which provides not only radome production, but also design and engineering services. Radome repair will be one of the capabilities offered through C&L Aerospace.

“We are excited to collaborate on this program with a well-respected aviation supplier like Kaman Corporation. This partnership will allow C&L to expand our product offerings,” said Brad Vieux, Director of Business Development, C&L Aerospace. “We can now offer customers structural repairs for customer owned units, or we can offer an immediate exchange. It gives our customers more options and we look forward to growing the program with Kaman.”

About Kaman’s U.S. Composites Businesses

Kaman’s U.S. composites business consists of two AS9100 Rev D registered companies with locations in Bennington, VT and Wichita, KS. These businesses offer a full line of services in composites from design, prototyping and testing, to full production of composite components and assemblies. Kaman Composites companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. MRO composite repair services are offered under their FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) was founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace, industrial and medical markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; and support for the company's SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com

About C&L Aviation Group

C&L Aviation Group is an industry leader in servicing, maintaining, and supporting operators in the corporate and regional aviation industry. In addition to aircraft and engine sales and leasing programs, C&L offers parts support, heavy maintenance, interior refurbishment, aircraft teardown, disassembly services, and aircraft management. C&L is headquartered in Bangor, Maine, with international offices in Australia, Singapore, and Europe.