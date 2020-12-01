Exacom Partners with Seaport Capital to Realize Strategic Growth Strategy

CONCORD, N.H. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exacom, a leader in the multimedia recording market for critical communications, is partnering with Seaport Capital (“Seaport”) to realize a focused growth strategy that will deliver greater value to the public safety, government, utility, healthcare and other target markets. Exacom’s technology supports the recording of audio, VoIP, data, and text-to-911 into digital formats for data collection, analysis, and management. This new focus will include a simpler approach to managing mission-critical information.

Since 2014, Exacom has been 100%-owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Based on a significant investment from Seaport Capital, the Company will be recapitalized to position itself for growth. Exacom will continue to be led by Al Brisard, its President and CEO, and the existing management team.

“Exacom has worked hard to earn and achieve an incredible team, strong partners, the best customers, and a differentiated software solution," said Al Brisard, President and CEO of Exacom. "We are proud of where we are today. But with the right resources, we can do so much more. With Seaport, we have found a partner that shares our strategic vision and possesses the insight, experience, and resources to help us achieve our growth potential in a rapidly changing industry. As always, we continue on with a focus of delivering the best possible solutions for our mission-critical customers.”

Seaport Partner Scott McCormack discussed the investment, saying, “We have been impressed with the Exacom team and the growth they have achieved over the last several years. Al Brisard and his team have built a tremendous software solution, and we are excited to help accelerate its trajectory in the public safety and other mission-critical markets.”

Exacom is the first investment made by Seaport Capital Partners Fund VI, Seaport’s most recent investment vehicle.

About Exacom, Inc.

Exacom is a leading provider of multimedia (analog, RoIP, VoIP, text /SMS, and screen capture) logging/recording solutions. In 2020, they were named on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Their solutions span across public safety, government, DoD, energy, utilities, transportation, and security applications. With thousands of recorders installed across the world, their solutions are proven to exceed the demanding needs of today’s complex and rapidly advancing mission-critical environments. For more information, visit: exacom.com.

Exacom™, HindSight™, EARS™, ExaCare™, ExaBackup™, ExaHealth™ are trademarks of Exacom.

About Seaport Capital

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital is a lower middle-market buyout firm that invests in communication infrastructure and services, business and information services and media companies (the “Focus Sectors”). Seaport’s senior investment team has over 100 years of combined experience investing in the Focus Sectors, and the team has worked collectively for over 15 years. Seaport typically invests $10 to $30 million of equity capital in companies generating EBITDA between $3 and $15 million, with the goal of maximizing the return on invested capital. Seaport’s substantial industry expertise and investing experience enable it to develop successful strategies; its relationships and team help achieve them. Nearly all of Seaport’s platform investments have been owned by founders or entrepreneurs seeking a collaborative institutional partner to provide the financial and operational resources to grow their businesses and execute on a successful strategic plan. For additional information, visit https://www.seaportcapital.com