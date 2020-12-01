PierianDx Announces Expanded Partnership with Illumina to Support Cancer Genomic Reporting in Global Markets

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PierianDx, the leading clinical genomics informatics company, today announced an expanded partnership with Illumina to enable PierianDx genomic reporting solutions for use with AmpliSeq™ for Illumina® Focus Panel, AmpliSeq™ for Illumina® Myeloid Panel and the TruSight™ Hereditary Cancer Panel. Adding these panels expands the existing relationship between Illumina and PierianDx, which currently covers use of the PierianDx platform to support genomic reporting in key global markets for the TruSight Oncology 500 portfolio.

Performing a comprehensive NGS test and delivering an accompanying genomic report were once only accomplished via a send-out test to a commercial lab. However, in performing tests as send-outs, healthcare organizations relinquish control over samples, turnaround time, and quality. The PierianDx platform enables healthcare organizations to accelerate their precision medicine programs by empowering them to create accurate, timely, and comprehensive clinical genomic reports in-house.

Illumina’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Febbo said: “PierianDx has demonstrated its commitment to best-in-class variant reporting solutions. We are excited to expand our partnership to cover the AmpliSeq™ suite of panels which are optimized for clinical cancer research.”

PierianDx develops Clinical Genomics Workspace™, which consists of intuitive software and a robust clinical knowledgebase which transforms unstructured variant information into a highly structured and usable clinical genomic report. In use by academic medical centers, cancer centers, reference laboratories, and healthcare organizations worldwide, it helps users accurately and rapidly classify and interpret variants to produce a physician-ready report.

Lincoln Nadauld, Vice President and Chief of Precision Medicine and Genomics, Intermountain Healthcare, explains, “Our partnership with PierianDx has enabled us to advance our precision medicine program by enhancing the classification of variants, accelerating the identification of targeted therapies, and expanding clinical trial opportunities for our patients.”

About PierianDx

Founded in 2014 out of Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide. Its industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, IVD-ready knowledgebase and reporting solution, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient’s bedside, PierianDx drives the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerates the fight against somatic cancer and hereditary germline diseases. www.pieriandx.com