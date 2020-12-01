Riffyn Selected as the Digital Backbone of BioMADE Network to Advance Domestic Biomanufacturing Innovation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riffyn, a pioneer of cloud-based software provider for scientific R&D, announced today that its flagship software, Riffyn Nexus, has been selected as the digital backbone for 90-and-growing bio-innovators of Bioindustrial Manufacturing And Design Ecosystem (BioMADE) institute to weave a robust and sustainable industrial biomanufacturing ecosystem.

As global adoption of bio-based products keeps rising, the ability to scale biotechnology innovations for industrial production is critical for the U.S. economy. Advances in engineering biology have catapulted the creation and adoption of renewable products. Biobased products are projected to have a $4 trillion impact worldwide in the next 10 – 20 years. To accelerate U.S. biotechnology innovation and modernization, the Department of Defense has awarded $87 million to BioMADE, a nonprofit public-private partnership that is the 16th federally sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) within the Manufacturing USA network, aiming to secure America's future through manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration.

“We have a vision of creating a modern, inclusive, and comprehensive ecosystem that will advance U.S. biomanufacturing capabilities and enable the production of high-performance, sustainable products,” said Douglas Friedman, CEO of BioMADE. “Riffyn is an ideal partner as our digital pillar because of its experience and expertise in building scalable data infrastructures and management for bioindustrial R&D processes. Its platform is versatile and will serve as the foundation for a robust digital ecosystem that includes inventions from American companies, universities, and National Labs.”

“Advanced digital capabilities are critical to reducing the risk, time, and costs of scaling up biotechnologies to manufacturing,” said Timothy Gardner, Founder and CEO of Riffyn. “Riffyn’s pioneering technology has helped our customers cut in half the time needed to scale up and market their biotechnology innovations. We are excited to bring this same capability to the foundations of the national BioMADE network.”

