ALTWELL CBD Announces New Ambassador Gunnar Peterson - Personal Trainer and Owner of Gunnar Gym in Beverly Hills

BENICIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALTWELL CBD announced today they will officially be joining forces with personal trainer and Director of Strength and Endurance for the Los Angeles Lakers, Gunnar Peterson. The fitness expert has trained various high-profile clientele, including celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, and athletes such as Lindsey Vonn. Peterson maintains an impressive following among everyday fitness enthusiasts through his personal gym and social media presence. His expertise makes him the ideal candidate to promote CBD usage as a solution for recovery and overall wellness, and this collaboration marks the first time Peterson has teamed up with a CBD brand. Gunnar Peterson is an ALTWELL ambassador with the mission to provide his clients the opportunity to truly understand the benefits of CBD.

With a purpose to provide a solution for calm, balance and relief amidst a global pandemic, ALTWELL launched the company in March. ALTWELL is founded by the Pickett family who built and sold the Muscle Milk brand of protein products in 2014. With its carefully curated taste, well-formulated topicals, and a commitment to create consumer trust by providing reliability and consistency in the new and growing CBD category, ALTWELL is pushing its way forward in a rapidly growing market. This venture brings over 50 years of experience in the wellness industry and an in-depth knowledge of the supplement, nutrition and sports performance sectors.

“Our family jumped into the space, hoping to provide more natural solutions to deal with our over-stressed, over-prescribed and anxiety-filled everyday lives,” says Nikki Brown, co-founder of ALTWELL. “Before launching ALTWELL, as consumers of CBD, we were confused; we found product quality was inconsistent and eventually decided that with our experience, we’d try it on our own,” added Brown. “As a working mother of four, ALTWELL has become a staple for me to achieve my everyday balance.”

ALTWELL's leadership has a legacy and reputation in the wellness space, and the company is excited to partner with Gunnar Peterson to promote the brand's commitment to helping people achieve optimal physical and mental wellness, with support by CBD products and a healthy lifestyle. Like most, Gunnar was initially curious but cautious. After testing ALTWELL’s products, Peterson quickly became a believer, incorporating CBD into his daily routine.

“At first I was skeptical about using CBD because I had never tried it and I’m very particular about what I put on, and in, my body. There’s a lot of noise in the space. After trying ALTWELL, I became a fan,” says Peterson. “In trying and testing their sports balm and body lotion, the results were noticeable...I use both to aid and prevent personal injuries and have noticed immense progress. It’s amazing.”

As part of this partnership, customers who visit www.altwell.com can utilize Peterson’s exclusive affiliate code: “GUNNAR” for a discount on their purchase.

About Altwell

ALTWELL is headquartered in Benicia, California. ALTWELL is a CBD brand established in 2018 and is rooted in health and wellness led by a team with over 50 years of experience. Founded by the Pickett family, the company leverages its sport nutrition heritage in partnership with its in-house R&D team to create best-in-class CBD products consumers can trust both in quality and taste. ALTWELL uses a three-step testing method to make sure all their CBD products are safe for use. The brand’s U.S. based suppliers were selected for quality, potency, and consistency. Their female led leadership believes in transparency and regulatory excellence from seed to shelf. To ensure this, ALTWELL meticulously hand-picked team members who have worked in FDA and SQF audited food and science-based businesses.