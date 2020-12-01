Golan Christie Taglia Selects DISCO for Ediscovery Firmwide

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DISCO today announced leading Illinois law firm Golan Christie Taglia LLP selected DISCO as its ediscovery partner.

Golan Christie Taglia was seeking an ediscovery partner to provide a cloud-based solution that would empower its team to utilize cutting-edge technology to benefit clients across all matters.

DISCO Ediscovery was selected due to its ease of use: the legal team at Golan Christie Taglia found that it required minimal training as it was intuitive for users to work with the platform. It was also the fastest solution evaluated, enabling the team to quickly identify critical evidence and streamline processes to save clients time and money. Once DISCO Ediscovery was implemented, Golan Christie Taglia also experienced the benefits of the platform’s ability to ingest many different types of data.

“Our firm recognizes how innovative technologies can empower us to focus on the practice of law and provide our clients with the best possible legal services. A native cloud-based ediscovery solution is a must for us and our clients, and DISCO products and services have exceeded expectations and made tangible improvements to our ediscovery processes,” said Ashley L. Orler, Partner, Golan Christie Taglia. “Golan Christie Taglia’s use of DISCO Ediscovery will reduce litigation fees and costs for our clients.”

“The pandemic has made it clear that law firms can’t delay their digital transformation or the use of cloud-based technology,” said DISCO Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Shimek. “Innovative firms like Golan Christie Taglia are ahead of the innovation curve and continue to demonstrate how solutions like DISCO can save time and money while improving legal outcomes for their clients.”

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO for ediscovery, case management, compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About Golan Christie Taglia LLP

Golan Christie Taglia is a law firm dedicated to delivering successful results while providing clients the highest levels of quality and personal service. With offices in Chicago, Illinois, Golan Christie Taglia’s legal professionals serve a wide variety of clients including entrepreneurial businesses, family businesses, high net worth individuals and non-profit organizations in a broad range of practice areas. To learn more about Golan Christie Taglia’s services, visit www.gct.law.