BDO USA, LLP Maintains Strong Momentum in Rocky Mountain Region, Combining with Cosyntris Advisory Network

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced the addition of four professionals from Cosyntris Advisory Network, a full-service registered investment advisor consultancy. The combination is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed on December 1.

“I am pleased to welcome Cosyntris Advisory Network to BDO USA as we bolster our already comprehensive financial planning and investment management services,” said Stephen Ferrara, COO of BDO USA. “With the addition of Cosyntris to BDO USA, we will be able to better serve our current and prospective wealth advisory clients in the Rocky Mountain region and position them to not only weather the financial upheaval that has resulted from the current health crisis, but also to build and retain wealth in order to thrive in the years to come.”

Founded in 2012, Cosyntris Advisory Network is a full-service wealth management solution for CPAs, Advisors, and Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) that seeks partners from across the country focused on enhancing and growing their practices through a cutting-edge technology platform, a flexible practice model, and collaborative, peer-supported culture. Cosyntris works closely with small and mid-sized CPA firms by employing a robust, ever-evolving management technology that helps to drive performance.

“Combining with BDO USA not only opens up greater opportunities for our current clients, but it also enhances our capabilities, resources and geographic reach to foster new client relationships,” said Trevor Emery, managing director of Cosyntris Advisory Network. “At Cosyntris, we have always been focused on our clients and delivering the highest quality service, which completely aligns with BDO’s priorities and core purpose of helping people thrive every day.”

Cosyntris Advisory Network has worked in partnership with ACM LLP, whose 167 professionals joined BDO USA in August 2020. BDO will maintain Cosyntris’ office at 303 E 17th Ave., Suite 810 Denver, Colorado.

“We are very excited to officially join forces with BDO USA,” said Micah Lang, managing director of Cosyntris Advisory Network. “Both Trevor and I are very proud of what we have accomplished since we launched the business, and now as part of BDO’s respected team of partners and professionals, we will be able to provide more comprehensive investment services to clients in the Rocky Mountain region and beyond.”

BDO Wealth Advisors provides clients with wealth management services including financial planning, investment management, and estate planning, and focuses on low-cost and tax-efficient strategies so accumulated wealth remains preserved.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of skilled and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 88,000 people working out of over 1,600 offices across 167 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.