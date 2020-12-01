CHO Plus Announces Research Collaboration Agreement With Janssen

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHO Plus (www.CHO-Plus.com), an early-stage innovation company developing technology to vastly increase the productivity of cells used to manufacture therapeutic proteins, announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. This agreement will allow CHO Plus to demonstrate commercial feasibility of its technology, while also developing several custom projects for Janssen. Under the agreement terms, Janssen will have the non-exclusive right to license CHO Plus technology for production of its therapeutic proteins. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

“We are pleased to have entered into this collaboration with Janssen as we advance our technology for use in GMP production of licensed therapeutic proteins,” said Larry Forman, CHO Plus Co-founder and CEO.

Larry Chasin, CHO Plus Co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, commented: “It’s great to see this unique technology making its way into the commercial sector, where the expected productivity benefits can quickly be realized.”

CHO Plus laboratories are currently located at the Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS incubator in South San Francisco, CA.

About CHO Plus, Inc.

CHO Plus was founded in 2014 with the mission of increasing the productivity of cells used for manufacturing life-saving therapeutic proteins for treating human disease (such as antibodies for the treatment of cancer). For many years little was done to advance this area. CHO Plus has developed patented cell engineering technology to increase the amount of protein-producing “machinery” (i.e. endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi apparatus) within each cell. Initial studies demonstrate the potential for increasing cell productivity by up to 450%. This could lower pharmaceutical industry production costs by billions of dollars per year, in aggregate, if widely adopted.

For more information, please visit www.CHO-Plus.com