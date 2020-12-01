Spectra Logic and Aveco Combine Strengths for End-to-End Ingest to Archive Workflow Solution

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectra Logic®, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, and Aveco®, the media industry’s largest independent automation provider, today jointly announced a fully integrated media asset management (MAM) and archiving solution, which has been fully tested, certified and put on air.

Based on the Aveco ASTRA MAM and Spectra® BlackPearl® Converged Storage System, users can manage and protect their content seamlessly – from ingest to production to archive and distribution. Lifecycle management, automated tiering and cloud connectivity enable end users to manage costs and take advantage of cloud services where it makes sense.

“With Spectra BlackPearl seamlessly integrating storage management workflows (including archive) into the Aveco ASTRA MAM solution, users can now directly search and recall assets regardless of which storage medium they reside on, whether on-premise or in the cloud within the MAM,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, Spectra Logic Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances. “This is the optimum solution for media organizations looking for affordable and scalable storage based on open standards on tape, object storage disk or cloud, to ensure their content will outlive its storage medium.”

At its core, the ASTRA MAM provides a common database and a set of tools for all ASTRA applications. Having all tools tightly integrated around a common media asset management system enables lower costs, better interoperability, and simpler workflows. BlackPearl provides a modern, simple portal to a multi-tier storage architecture and fully integrates into the Aveco ASTRA MAM solution allowing for direct search and recall of assets.

“Our primary goal with ASTRA MAM is to provide a centralized platform for all content used in production and master control and to give operators a simple yet powerful way to accomplish everyday tasks,” said Pavel Potuzak, CEO of Aveco. "Spectra BlackPearl integration builds on this goal by adding in powerful and scalable archiving for a complete ingest-to-archive solution."

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit https://www.spectralogic.com/.

About Aveco

Aveco, based in the Czech Republic, the United States, and India, designs, sells, and supports studio production automation, master control automation, and integrated channel playout systems worldwide. Varieties of architectures are available, from complex multi-channel, multi-site operations to small standalone systems, and from complete end-to-end production and playout facilities to individual products. With more than 300 customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa, Aveco has the technology and experience to deliver any workflow, to control any third-party device, and to provide media companies the reliability and 24-hour support Aveco is known for. In 2019, the company was awarded the IBC Innovation Award in the Content Everywhere category for its automation work for ETV Bharat for the automation system that drives the 24 studios and 24 full time news channels in 13 languages for mobile news consumption. Since its formation in 1992, Aveco has remained a stable, privately-owned company with a long-term commitment to steady growth and timely support. More information is available at www.aveco.com.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.