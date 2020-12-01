Impossible Foods and Feeding America® Fight to End Hunger With “Buy Impossible Burger, Give Impossible Burger” Holiday Campaign

Roberto Hernandez of Mission Food Hub prepares for a distribution event in San Francisco after receiving a donation from Impossible Foods and Know Your Rights Camp. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impossible Foods is launching a unique initiative today to help feed people facing hunger -- the “Buy Impossible Burger, Give Impossible Burger” program.

Home cooks can purchase any of the Impossible bundles on the startup’s direct-to-consumer website, and Impossible Foods will donate an equivalent amount of Impossible Burger to Feeding America food banks across the Bay Area.

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a nationwide network of 200 food banks, it helps provide meals to more than 40 million people each year -- including the growing number of Americans struggling to feed their families in 2020.

Prior to the pandemic, one in nine people faced hunger in America. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the longstanding problem of hunger into an acute crisis, with unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression. Feeding America projects more than 50 million people, including 17 million children may face hunger in 2020.

“Hunger in the midst of COVID-19 is one of our country’s most pressing issues and is expected to be at an all-time high this holiday season,” said Jessica Appelgren, Vice President of Communications for Impossible Foods. “To help address this growing challenge, we are proud to partner with Feeding America to provide food to families in need in the Bay Area. We hope our customers will take advantage of our Buy One, Give One offer to stock up on Impossible Burger for a new twist on holiday recipes, and to support the community in what can be a challenging time of year.”

“We are grateful to Impossible Foods for their commitment to help alleviate hunger for families in the Bay Area,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "During this time of increased need, their support will make a difference for our neighbors who are struggling to put food on their tables.”

Buy One, Give One -- all month long

Impossible Foods, the world’s No. 1 environmental startup, has pledged to match direct-to-consumer orders up to 100,000 burger patties through the month of December. Orders of the award-winning Impossible Burger on the direct-to-consumer site start at $49.99 (plus tax).

For those new to cooking with Impossible Burger, the Impossible™ Cookbook Combo Pack makes cooking with the delicious, nutritious and versatile meat both fun and convenient. The perfect gift for any food lover, it includes all the meat from the Combo Pack plus the official Impossible™: The Cookbook, featuring 40 recipes from some of the world’s leading chefs, including Traci Des Jardins, Tanya Holland, Kwame Onwuachi, Tal Ronnen, Michael Symon and many more.

“Buy Impossible Burger, Give Impossible Burger” runs from December 1-31 and is exclusively available on buy.impossiblefoods.com. Each order comes with compostable and recyclable packaging, free two-day shipping to customers located in the contiguous USA.

Sustainable and Equitable for All

Impossible Foods’ mission is to reverse global warming and halt the world’s catastrophic biodiversity collapse by creating a mainstream, mass-market, consumer movement to replace animal agriculture. The company’s flagship Impossible Burger has already started to displace sales of animal-derived foods, whose production is one of the biggest generators of greenhouse gas emissions and the leading driver of the global meltdown in wildlife.

Impossible Foods began donating plant-based meat to food banks in 2018. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, the company began donating on average 10,000 pounds of plant-based Impossible Burger per week to nourish communities most affected by the pandemic, including people facing hunger and front-line medical workers and first responders. Impossible Foods set a goal for one million meals donated in 2020 – and launched an expanded donation and awareness program with key partners, aimed at bringing visibility to creating more equitable and sustainable food systems.

In addition to donating to Feeding America member food banks in the Bay Area, the company prioritized partnerships with organizations that addressed food inequity and social injustice, including:

Know Your Rights Camp : Impossible Foods teamed up with Colin Kaepernick and Know Your Rights Camp to fight food insecurity and social injustice nationwide by facilitating over 1,000 pounds of product donations to organizations directly feeding BIPOC communities.

: Impossible Foods teamed up with Colin Kaepernick and Know Your Rights Camp to fight food insecurity and social injustice nationwide by facilitating over 1,000 pounds of product donations to organizations directly feeding BIPOC communities. Black Lives Matter of Greater New York : In June, Impossible Foods served 5,000 burgers to families in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx during Black Lives Matter Greater NY’s street mural painting event.

: In June, Impossible Foods served 5,000 burgers to families in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx during Black Lives Matter Greater NY’s street mural painting event. No Kid Hungry : For each copy of Impossible™: The Cookbook sold on Amazon.com, the company donated $3 to the organization. Impossible Foods also hosted a virtual variety show, Impossible Cook-A-Thon, successfully raising $33,934 for No Kid Hungry.

: For each copy of sold on Amazon.com, the company donated $3 to the organization. Impossible Foods also hosted a virtual variety show, Impossible Cook-A-Thon, successfully raising $33,934 for No Kid Hungry. Local Human : Impossible Foods and apparel retailer Local Human, co-founded by LA Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, created a limited edition, eco-friendly “Food Fam” t-shirt. For each t-shirt sold, five Impossible Burgers were donated to LA Regional Food Bank and $10 to No Kid Hungry.

: Impossible Foods and apparel retailer Local Human, co-founded by LA Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, created a limited edition, eco-friendly “Food Fam” t-shirt. For each t-shirt sold, five Impossible Burgers were donated to LA Regional Food Bank and $10 to No Kid Hungry. Rethink : Impossible Foods teamed up with Rethink Food, an organization working with top chefs and restaurants nationwide to provide nutritious meals to communities facing food insecurity.

: Impossible Foods teamed up with Rethink Food, an organization working with top chefs and restaurants nationwide to provide nutritious meals to communities facing food insecurity. Slutty Vegan: Impossible Foods, Slutty Vegan, Jermaine Dupri, and Pinky Cole Foundation engaged thousands of Americans through VoteNik, a series of digital conversations about voting issues, leading up to the 2020 election. Surprise celebrity guests included Jeezy, Kenny Burns, Isaac Hayes, Kirk Franklin, Roland Martin, Chaka Zulu, and Kasim Reed.

Impossible Foods, Slutty Vegan, Jermaine Dupri, and Pinky Cole Foundation engaged thousands of Americans through VoteNik, a series of digital conversations about voting issues, leading up to the 2020 election. Surprise celebrity guests included Jeezy, Kenny Burns, Isaac Hayes, Kirk Franklin, Roland Martin, Chaka Zulu, and Kasim Reed. SodexoMAGIC: Impossible Foods and SodexoMAGIC, the nation’s leading dining service provider chaired by NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, served more than 4,500 Impossible Burgers to students across four Michigan school districts.

The company is on track to donate one million burgers this year. Additionally, Impossible Foods plans to expand its social good programming into 2021.

Delicious, nutritious, sustainable

Impossible Burger is the flagship product from Impossible Foods, Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The company’s mission is to halt biodiversity collapse and reverse global warming by eliminating the need for animal agriculture, which has led our planet to the brink of environmental collapse.

The California-based startup makes delicious, wholesome, plant-based foods that deliver all the pleasures and nutritional benefits that consumers demand. A 4-ounce serving of Impossible Burger contains 19 g of protein and is an excellent source of iron -- and it has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 g of total fat, 8 g of saturated fat and 240 calories. (A conventional 4-ounce “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 g of total fat, 9 g of saturated fat and 290 calories.)

Impossible Burger uses 96% less land, 87% less water and emits 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows. Home chefs can also log into Impossible Foods’ Impact Calculator to learn exactly how much they’ve reduced their land, water and greenhouse gas emissions footprint by choosing Impossible Burger instead of ground beef from cows.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

More information:

