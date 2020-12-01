Loya Insurance Group Transforms Digital Workplace Nationwide with 8x8 Open Communications Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that the Loya Insurance Group, a leading auto insurance company, has deployed the 8x8 Open Communications Platform™ to transform all communications, collaboration and customer engagement onto a single cloud platform for its more than 3,500 employees across over 700 offices in the US.

Starting from a single store front in El Paso, Texas in 1974, the Loya Insurance Group has grown to be one of the largest Hispanic owned and operated companies in the United States with offices throughout Texas, Ohio, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, and Alabama. The company was expanding due to increasing demand for its affordable auto insurance, but was hampered by having disparate, legacy on-premises communications and contact center systems that were costly to maintain, difficult to centrally administer, and could not ensure business resilience and productivity for a remote and mobile workforce.

“At the Loya Insurance Group, we believe in being a part of each community we serve and understand the importance of how our local accessibility has contributed to our amazing growth. We recognized the need to transform our digital workplace to accelerate the next phase of company growth,” said Mobashir Ahmed, IT Manager at the Loya Insurance Group. “By moving to a single vendor, we achieved operational cost savings and received enhanced support. At the same time, 8x8’s single platform also made it possible for our employees and contact center agents to stay productive and operate from anywhere on any device, while still maintaining the same high level of localized service our clients have come to expect.”

The Loya Insurance Group deployed the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, an integrated cloud voice, team chat, meetings, contact center and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution. Having the entire company on the same modern, cloud communications platform enabled IT to centrally administer the solution while giving each employee a business phone number, including team chat and video meeting capabilities, that is accessible anywhere from the 8x8 Work desktop and mobile apps. Employees and contact center agents are now able to connect and collaborate seamlessly with each other. In addition, the Loya Insurance Group set up custom, in-office video kiosks integrated with 8x8 Contact Center to help clients safely and securely interact with agents via video.

“By deploying 8x8 Contact Center, our more than 200 contact center agents can quickly resolve customer inquiries and claims on their channel of choice, while working remotely. Combined with 8x8’s rich reporting and Quality Management and Speech Analytics capabilities, contact center managers can achieve better monitoring and act quickly on coaching opportunities to improve agent efficiency. We have also gained improved visibility into all interactions so we can make informed decisions to enhance customer experience,” added Ahmed. “We look forward to extending the 8x8 Open Communications Platform by integrating its CPaaS capabilities into our business workflows to further strengthen customer engagement.”

"Organizations of all sizes realize that cloud communications are imperative for ensuring business resilience and maximizing performance and growth, especially as they shift to a remote and mobile workforce,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Leading enterprises, such as the Loya Insurance Group, are achieving success by implementing the specific 8x8 Open Communications Platform capabilities that best solve their unique business requirements. We look forward to supporting their ongoing digital transformation efforts as they keep employees and customers connected and productive from anywhere.”

