SmartHop Partners with Loadsmart To Support Small Carriers Ahead of Holiday Rush

SmartHop, the total dispatch solution that enables businesses to truck smarter not harder, today announced its strategic partnership with Loadsmart, a leading digital freight technology company.

The news follows SmartHop’s rapid growth in the last few months with an expanded executive team and $4.5M seed funding round, and comes at a time when high transportation demand is up against a historic driver shortage.

“Spot market demands are increasing, and with the holidays ahead, small carriers and independent drivers are operating in a unique environment,” said Guillermo Garcia, CEO and co-founder of SmartHop. “Through this partnership, we are bringing more load opportunities for drivers who want to play between the spot and contract market.”

Loadsmart’s advanced freight technology simplifies the way shippers move their products. While the company has a robust carrier network, its truck base skews towards carriers with 50 or more trucks.

This integration with SmartHop’s platform extends the reach of Loadsmart’s users while fueling SmartHop’s offerings. Loadsmart’s Load Offer API enables small carriers and owner operators to see, review and book loads that suit their needs with greater ease, ultimately lowering barriers to entry for new drivers and streamlining time-consuming and expensive processes for established owner-operators.

“SmartHop’s strong carrier base largely consists of owner operators and fleets with ten or fewer trucks,” said Hunter Yaw, Loadsmart vice president of product. “This partnership allows us to diversify our carrier base and reach new, quality drivers.”

About SmartHop

In 2019, North American truckers moved nearly 12 billion tons of freight. SmartHop is here to move with them as their trusted copilot. SmartHop uses artificial intelligence to deliver smart load recommendations, full-service back-office support, performance tracking and digital bookings at guaranteed above-market rates for small trucking companies. SmartHop lets truckers focus on the road. We handle everything else. SmartHop is led by Equal Ventures, a seed stage venture fund based in New York. Additional investors in the round include Greycroft and Las Olas VC. Among SmartHop’s investors are Alex Yeager, director at Redwood Logistics, Andrew Leto, founder of GlobalTranz and Emerge TMS, and Jett McCandles, founder of logistics company Project44. For more information, visit: www.smarthop.co