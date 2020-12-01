VACCO Selects LeanDNA to Improve Inventory Management and Optimization, Drives Operational Excellence and Performance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeanDNA, the only provider of factory-focused inventory optimization solutions, today announces that VACCO Industries, part of the ESCO Aerospace and Defense Group and a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty valves, filters, and advanced fluid control products, has selected LeanDNA’s purpose-built platform to aid in inventory reduction, minimize material shortages, and optimize its supplier base. LeanDNA’s advanced analytics provide cross-site visibility and actionable inventory recommendations that will enable VACCO to empower its team with new levels of efficiency, improve on-time delivery, and reduce operating expenses.

“We sought a way to accelerate continuous improvement initiatives and standardize reporting in order to reduce operating expenses and make productive decisions across the factory. LeanDNA is the only tool with that level of visibility and analytics to easily predict and prescribe what should come next to optimize inventory levels and improve working capital,” said VACCO’s President Matt Stafford. “The insight we get from the platform also enables us to make better decisions in real time to support customers and reduce lead times, and boosts the productivity of our team by replacing traditionally manual, time-intensive processes.”

LeanDNA harmonizes and transforms supply chain operations data across multiple ERPs into prioritized role-based actions, enabling VACCO leadership to understand where the biggest inventory opportunities lie, how processes are performing, and where best practices can be standardized and improved. AI-driven, prescriptive analytics recommend the priority actions each member of the supply chain team should take to optimize inventory levels as demand changes, empowering the team to quickly execute more confidently and accurately. With easy-to-use, actionable reports and a standardized process for inventory optimization, VACCO’s supply chain team avoids spending hours on analysis and can speed the execution and oversight of strategic initiatives.

“VACCO’s desire to continuously improve and elevate internal operations to deliver value for customers, partners, and employees is truly inspiring,” said LeanDNA’s Founder and CEO Richard Lebovitz. “Our goal at LeanDNA is to consolidate all elements of factory inventory management to improve total visibility and operational control. We’re excited to work with the VACCO team to help them use this insight to drive operational efficiency that enables them to exceed customer expectations, and open their team up to focus on strategic activities that create organizational value.”

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is the only factory-centric, execution-focused analytics solution to inventory optimization. This factory-first solution empowers supply chain professionals to dramatically reduce excess inventory, deliver on time, and establish operational command across their organizations, delighting customers and unlocking new business growth. LeanDNA customers achieve an average 14 percent inventory reduction, 32 percent shortage reduction, and 18 percent improvement in on-time delivery. For more information about the Austin, Texas-based company, visit www.leandna.com.

About VACCO

VACCO Industries, part of the Aerospace and Defense Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE), St. Louis, is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty valves, filters, and advanced fluid control products. For more than 66 years, VACCO® specializes in design and production of engineered fluid controls for defense, space, aircraft, and commercial markets. Proven Quiet Technology, Valves, Regulators, Filters, Couplings, Refueling Mechanisms, Welded Manifolds, and highly integrated ChEMS™ Modules are available for applications ranging from cryogenic to high pressure and severe service systems. Reliable heritage products for intelligent solutions.