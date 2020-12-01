EquiLend Enlists Vested to Support Global Communications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EquiLend, a provider of trading, post-trade, market data, clearing and regulatory services for the securities finance industry, has chosen Vested, a leading integrated financial services communications firm, to support its communications efforts.

Vested was selected following a competitive and extensive search by EquiLend, which is creating a more efficient, automated and innovative global securities finance marketplace. Vested has been tasked with raising EquiLend’s visibility globally, and to support all facets of its business, including sales and media training, crisis communications and communications strategy to respond to COVID-19.

“Identifying a firm that would serve as an extension of our global team was a key priority in our search,” said Christopher Gohlke, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications at EquiLend. “We are confident that Vested will fill this role and take our marketing and media relations efforts to the next level, while collaborating seamlessly with our global in-house team.”

As a core part of its brief, Vested will conduct media, presentation and public speaking training to executives across EquiLend’s leadership, sales and product teams.

“Given EquiLend’s considerable growth in recent years, it has become more important than ever to communicate effectively with our global client base,” said Dan Dougherty, Managing Director and Global Head of Sales and Client Relationship Management at EquiLend. “Vested’s strategic advice and training will help our team to better reach and engage our target audiences and enhance our client relationships.”

Vested is building a robust media relations program for EquiLend as well, which includes garnering key placements across broader business and trade outlets.

“EquiLend and Vested understand the critical role that communications plays in the securities finance industry,” said Daniel P. Simon, CEO of Vested. “This shared vision makes for an outstanding partnership and strategic fit.”

About Vested

Vested is an integrated communications firm that is at the front of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency was recently ranked number five for global top financial PR firms by O’Dwyers and nominated for Agency of the Year by the Holmes Report. Vested’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action. The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering trading, post-trade, market data, regulatory and clearing services for the securities finance, collateral and swaps industries. EquiLend has offices in New York, Boston, Toronto, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo. www.equilend.com