Guidehouse Awarded Contract from DoD for Audit Remediation and Data Analytics

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the public and commercial sectors, has been awarded a five-year contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) to help transform the agency’s financial management processes. Guidehouse will provide operations support to the Deputy Chief Financial Officer (DCFO) through audit remediation, financial management improvement, and data analysis efforts.

Guidehouse is helping to build a comprehensive strategy that includes updating processes and technology through development of roadmaps, performance metrics, policy, business process changes, financial and technology controls, systems rationalizations and modernization, and training. Guidehouse was the original prime contractor supporting the DoD’s financial improvement and audit readiness journey, and has maintained that role for the last 12 years.

“We are excited to continue our work in supporting the DoD as they transform their financial management approach,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “It‘s an honor for our financial management professionals to work with a great client addressing complex accounting, business process, information systems, and data challenges.”

Guidehouse will continue to develop financial and operational analytic capabilities and visualizations that enable DoD leadership to understand the status and health of their resources for more effective decision-making.

“Guidehouse understands the critical needs of federal agencies: where you have been, where you want to go, and the critical steps and innumerable complexities involved to get there,” said Ed Meehan, Guidehouse’s Defense Segment Leader. “We take great pride in our team’s role as the financial management transformation leader in the DoD.”

