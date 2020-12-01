Zenni Launches Signature Eyewear Collection with George and Claire Kittle

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni, the online eyewear industry leader, has partnered with San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Tight End George Kittle and his wife, lifestyle influencer Claire, for the release of The Kittle Collection, a limited-edition, eyewear line featuring 12 exclusive frames.

George, the design-focused 49ers star, and Claire, a trendsetter with an eye for fashion and style, worked closely with Zenni to personally design the frames, injecting creative insight into the material and colorways for each style, as well as the exclusive eyeglass case and lens cloth included with each pair. With frames in a range of colors and materials, all available with prescription, sunglass and Blokz™ blue-light blocking lenses, the collection includes a variety of options for everyone.

“Claire and I had an awesome experience working with Zenni to design these frames for our first signature collection, and we’re both really proud of how they all turned out,” George said. “I can’t wait to get back out on the field soon and start rocking them on game days, but in the meantime, I think I know what I’m going to be giving my teammates for the holidays.”

“George and I met in college, and we of course bonded over sports because we were both athletes, but we quickly found out that another one of our shared interests was fashion,” Claire added. “We wanted to make sure this collaboration with Zenni drew inspiration from both of those worlds, and I definitely think we succeeded in pulling that theme and style through in each of the frames we helped design.”

As the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Zenni has kept 49ers fans’ field vision sharp as the presenting partner for the Zenni Zone at Levi's® Stadium and brought its Blokz™ technology to the organization to help players prevent harmful blue light from damaging their eyes and boost healthy circadian rhythms. Earlier this year, Zenni debuted a Super Bowl ad featuring George as the star and narrator, showcasing video and images of him on and off the football field, including watching film and wearing his Blokz. The success of the campaign along with George’s passion for eyewear and fashion paved the way for the launch of The Kittle Collection, as well as upcoming donations of Blokz™ blue light glasses to kids in need through Zenni’s Framing The Future program to make digital and distance learning safer than ever before.

“Zenni’s partnership with the San Francisco 49ers has led to the establishment of a fantastic relationship with George as a brand ambassador whose interest in eyewear and fashion stood out to us right away,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s Brand Marketing and Communications Officer. “With that in mind, we wanted to present both Claire and him the opportunity to design the eyewear in their own signature Kittle Collection. You don’t need to be a 49ers fan to find something for yourself in this collection – with a mix of 12 frame styles available in a range of colors including classic 49ers red and gold, we’re confident The Kittle Collection has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Some of the styles in the collection are:

The People’s Frame is a statement round frame in clear and tortoiseshell inspired by George’s pro football moniker as the People’s Tight End.

Sun Daze is a feminine oversize style available in pearl and red and is a favorite of Claire’s, inspired by football Sundays.

Thunderbirds is a family affair named for George's father’s and sister’s podcast and made of top-quality custom-made acetate in tortoiseshell, red, clear and black.

Lettey, a take on Claire's nickname, is a statement custom-made acetate frame in signature 49ers colors.

Dean Bean is named for the Kittles’ dog.

The Kittle Collection by George and Claire Kittle includes frames starting at $23.95 and are currently available for purchase at zenni.com/kittles. Images of the product can be viewed and downloaded here.

In 2020, Zenni eclipsed 35 million pairs of glasses sold and has seen its sales increase significantly during the pandemic. Over the course of its 17-year history, Zenni has delivered low-cost, high-quality prescription glasses directly to consumers via Zenni.com. With a complete prescription, Zenni features pairs starting at just $6.95, and offering an average per-pair price of $40, the company has introduced convenience with massive cost disruption to the traditional retail model.

About Zenni

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 35 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Bulls. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.