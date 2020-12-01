Meeting 2021 Head-On: Matter’s Precision Group Secures Notable Client Wins, Expands Virtual Training

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the success of its Precision group driven by notable client additions in key verticals and growing interest in its educational program, Matter's Open Door. The program provides guidance and best practices on public relations and marketing to companies ranging from startups to established brands, which have been increasingly seeking thought leadership via virtual sessions.

Led by newly appointed Group Director, Vanessa Boynton Taylor, Matter’s Precision group serves as a unique PR industry offering, coupling agency resources with the ability to focus on a company’s most crucial business drivers – whether that be media relations, strategic content, social media or digital marketing support through Precision Digital.

“The Precision team has helped us produce, launch and successfully generate high quality coverage for our worldwide sleep data reports,” said Malin Eriksson, Director of Public Relations & Partnerships at SleepCycle. “With never-ending enthusiasm, dedication and much appreciated flexibility, they’re an extremely valuable addition to our company and product.”

Expansion into Growing Industry Verticals

Several recent client additions to Precision’s roster highlight the evolving needs of diverse industries – professional services, consumer technology, A/E/C organizations and insurance. Notable additions include:

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (“Aetrex”), the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics, and comfort and wellness footwear.

SleepCycle, the world’s most popular intelligent alarm clock app that analyzes users’ sleep.

TRUX™, a transportation management system transforming the heavy construction industry.

“We have a lean marketing team and view the outside vendors we work with as extensions of our team,” said Elizabeth Oberg, Marketing Director at TRUX. “Everyone I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with at Matter has lived up to that expectation – they’re responsive, professional and put a lot of effort into making sure they understand our business.”

Educational Sessions Offer Virtual Guidance

Matter’s Open Door free educational sessions are dedicated to teaching growing companies about the basics of public relations and marketing. The team instructs decision makers from regional businesses – big and small – on how to craft brand messaging, package company news, pitch specific types of journalists and editors, build healthy social channels, and more.

In the spring, the team pivoted from in-person presentations and consultations to virtual sessions. Recent virtual events, focused on managing communications during times of great change, were conducted with:

Autodesk, makers of software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment industries.

Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization focused on advancing marketplace trust.

Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, an independent, non-profit organization representing more than 1,700 businesses of all sizes in the Providence, RI region.

SMPS Boston, a community of marketing and business development professionals working to secure profitable business relationships for their A/E/C companies.

“Precision and Matter’s Open Door program are purposefully designed to meet the needs of growing organizations with highly-focused PR and marketing goals,” said Taylor. “These are extraordinary offerings in the communications space, and our teams are made up of smart, nimble professionals who take great pride in elevating brands while navigating through today’s many new challenges and opportunities. Whatever 2021 brings, we’ll be ready.”

With nearly 200 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Portsmouth, NH, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies for 2021, Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.