Market Access Transformation (MAT) Secures First Institutional Funding Led by Silversmith Capital Partners

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Market Access Transformation (MAT), a global healthcare company that uses cutting edge technology to automate and modernize how life sciences companies capture mission-critical insights that drive decision-making across the product lifecycle, today announced a $30 million minority investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. The investment marks the first time MAT has raised outside capital and will be used to expand the company’s team and accelerate innovation of its product offerings.

Founded in 2016, MAT has revolutionized the way Global Payer Market Research is conducted by developing Rapid Payer Response (RPR), the industry’s only on-demand global platform for gathering critical payer insights. In five years, the company has built a client base of more than 45 biopharma and device manufacturers – including all of the Top 10 pharma companies. MAT’s partnership with Silversmith solidifies its market leadership position in providing technology-driven solutions to the healthcare community.

“Providing our clients with new and improved offerings that address unmet needs within healthcare research and analytics has been our primary focus since we started MAT,” said Baiju Aurora, MAT’s CEO and Co-Founder, who along with Co-Founder Paul Howard will continue to lead the company. “We are incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in such a short period of time and are excited to partner with Silversmith as we look to accelerate our product development initiatives.”

RPR is built on the company’s proprietary SaaS platform that enables manufacturers to obtain more robust insights, in 1/3 the time and 1/2 the cost of more traditional, manual-based approaches. RPR is powered by an expansive global payer network – which spans over 40 countries – and leverages a unique payer selection and vetting process. “While RPR has enabled us to deliver technology solutions to a wide variety of pharma companies across the globe, our expert team of pricing and market access specialists drive client engagement and satisfaction,” added Paul Howard.

“One of the biggest challenges life sciences organizations face is gathering payer insights in an agile manner to drive optimal clinical and commercial product strategies as regulatory and market dynamics evolve,” said Brian Peterson, Principal of Silversmith. “What impressed us most about MAT was their platform’s ability to deliver insights in days instead of months, while maintaining industry-leading quality on a global scale. We are thrilled to partner with Baiju, Paul and the entire MAT team, and look forward to working with them as they continue to bring innovative offerings to the market.”

As part of the investment, Brian Peterson and Jim Quagliaroli, Managing Partner of Silversmith, have joined MAT’s Board of Directors, along with Baiju Aurora and Paul Howard.

Choate, Hall & Stewart served as legal counsel to Silversmith Capital Partners and Day Pitney served as legal counsel to MAT.

About Market Access Transformation

With offices in the US, UK, and India, Market Access Transformation specializes in developing cutting edge technologies that enable the healthcare community to gather and exchange insights that assess the real-world potential of their products. MAT’s first product, Rapid Payer Response™ (RPR), is an online platform-based information exchange that allows healthcare manufacturers to secure On-Demand expert insight from the largest and most diverse global payer network in as little as 5 days. For more information about MAT, please visit www.marketaccesstransformation.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Panalgo, Unily, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have over 75 years of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Net Health, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com.