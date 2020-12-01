Midco Communications Taps Clearfield® to Help Break Broadband Barriers by Topping Structures with Wireless Backhaul Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that Midco Communications (Midco) is utilizing its Clearfield YOURx™ Flex Box, Clearview® Blue Cassette, FieldShield® FLATdrop and fiber cables to cost effectively create higher bandwidth point-to-point wireless backhaul connections in its network. Clearfield and Midco collaborated to craft a unique approach to bringing fiber from the base to the top of tall structures such as grain elevators, grain legs and water towers to serve as signal hand-off sites to provide broadband to the communities it serves.

Midco serves more than 400,000 customers across Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Its service area reaches many rural communities and geographical locations that are exposed to harsh natural environments such as blizzards and high winds. To deliver broadband services, Midco needed a connectivity approach to link places that could not be reached with fiber today and equipment able to withstand the harsh outdoor environments. By listening to Midco’s needs, including working with components such as radios that were not specifically designed for fiber, Clearfield was able to produce custom, future-proof solutions that enabled Midco to place 24 fibers, nearly double the quantity in a traditional deployment, to the top of existing structures with one cable. To-date, Midco has installed Clearfield’s fiber solutions at fifteen sites with plans to continue deployment at additional sites, offering its subscribers in rural and farming communities 100 Mbps connections and enabling them to benefit from the lifestyle better broadband provides.

“Clearfield truly acted as a partner to Midco by listening to the needs of our unique situation and providing custom solutions that enabled us to address the need for fixed wireless access in our service area,” said Jeremy Billings, GM-Regional Engineering at Midco. “We set a goal of getting the fiber from the top of a tall structure to the bottom in about 15 minutes, which seemed laughably fast to other people. Despite this being an unusual deployment scenario, Clearfield was able to cut that down goal to just five minutes, helping us exceed our installation goal and more quickly deliver services to customers within range.”

To meet the installation time goal, Clearfield’s YOURx Flex Box arrived at Midco with a 300 foot FieldShield FLATdrop pigtail. At the top of the structure, the Flex Box was mounted on a rail. From the Flex Box, the duplex assembly was installed onto the structure to the individual radios; one cable per radio. The radio side of the assembly used a specially designed protective sleeve and a collar to ensure network integrity. By using this approach and preconfigured solutions, Clearfield was able to complete this deployment in two hours, saving money and speeding time to service availability.

“Clearfield is proud to help service providers, like Midco, strengthen its service offerings to meet the growing broadband demands of subscribers regardless of location,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “Rural America requires reliable connectivity just as much as urban areas in today’s environment. Our work with Midco is a demonstration of our commitment to helping service providers reduce the high costs associated with deploying, managing, protecting and scaling a fiber optic network to deliver the mobile, residential and business services customers require.”

To learn more about this deployment please visit the associated case study or www.SeeClearfield.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com

About Midco

Founded in 1931, Midco is the leading provider of internet and networking, voice, data center, cable TV, phone, home security and advertising services in the Midwest. More than 400,000 residential and business customers count on Midco services in 342 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company gives back to the communities it serves.