Dream Link Entertainment Invests in Creative Labs, a World-Class Digital-First Consumer Product Studio, Co-Founded by Creative Artists Agency

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creative Labs, a digital studio co-founded by leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has secured a $5 million investment commitment from Dream Link Entertainment (DLE,TYO:3686), a subsidiary of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation. This investment is the first close of a larger fundraise by Creative Labs to be completed over the next two quarters. DLE’s investment will occur over two tranches and through its affiliates; the first tranche of $2.7 million closed on November 17, 2020 through Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global VC firm. In partnership with the leadership of Creative Labs, DLE will spearhead the launch of Creative Labs Japan, which will be headquartered in Tokyo, and focused on building new concepts for the Japanese market, in addition to bringing Japanese products and services to a global audience.

“DLE has a renowned reputation in Japan for creating memorable and entertaining consumer experiences,” said Leonard Brody, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Creative Labs. “We are honored to partner with DLE to expand our operations internationally and co-found brands of influence together that cater to the distinctive Japanese consumer and beyond.”

Launched in 2017, Creative Labs incubates and develops tech-enabled consumer products and companies backed by celebrity influence and intelligence. The company creates transformative businesses and brand experiences for highly engaged pop culture audiences. Most recently, the company launched fit52, a community-powered wellness platform in partnership with award-winning music artist Carrie Underwood. In addition, Creative Labs has also launched brands with president-elect Joe Biden, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and acclaimed chef, restauranteur, and personality Gordon Ramsay. Creative Labs previously raised $12 million in financing from key institutional investors, including Forbes Media, Boat Rocker Ventures, Entertainment One (Hasbro), Real Ventures, Seedcamp Ventures, and The Telegraph Media Group, in addition to well-known angel investors such as Saul Klein, Jeff Mallett, and Lane Merrifield.

“At DLE, we are always looking for innovative ways to break into new business segments,” said director and founder Ryuta Shiiki. “The D2C business, which uses influencers and celebrities for product planning and branding, is expanding rapidly around the world and will also become a bigger trend in Japan. By partnering with Creative Labs, DLE will be able to leverage this trend. It will enable us to create new D2C business opportunities both domestically and internationally. We will also be teaming up with lesser-known Japanese and Asian brands, services and talents from around the world to expand globally through Creative Labs' knowledge and network.”

One of the most recognizable entertainment brands in Japan, DLE is a shareholder in Japan’s biggest fashion event, the Tokyo Girls Collection, and works with many other high-profile artists. The vision of DLE is to become a brand, which is beloved all over the world, coming from a Japanese-first approach. DLE also created the Japanese hit series, Secret Society Eagle Talon, and has partnered with Amadana to increase the value of the brand by fostering or expanding business across industries, industries, media, and countries.

Founded between Vancouver, Canada, and Los Angeles, Creative Labs is a best-in-class digital product studio that identifies white spaces in popular culture and entertainment trends to ideate, co-found, and develop direct-to-consumer products, technology and companies in partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). For more information please contact: Maura Rodgers maura@creativelabs.co

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China, and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations. Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for seven consecutive years, CAA represents more than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, Olympics and action sports, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit: www.caa.com

Dream Link Entertainment (DLE) is a multimedia company based in Japan. DLE’s flash animation studio has produced numerous original animation series and movies. In addition, DLE provides comprehensive business solutions for clients who require creative multimedia design, development, production, and distribution as part of their marketing strategy.

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $1.5B Assets Under Management, that offers intellectual and financial capital to exceptional emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to a more traditional investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 35+ corporate partners that have signed up to work with Pegasus include ASUS, AISIN, SEGA, Sojitz, and more. Through Pegasus, these corporations have been able to invest into 180+ companies such as SpaceX, 23andMe, SoFi, Bird, Color, App Annie, and many more. Pegasus’ objective is to accelerate the success of their portfolio companies by connecting them to their network of multinational corporate partners to create opportunities for business development, manufacturing, distribution, and global expansion. For more information, visit www.pegasustechventures.com.